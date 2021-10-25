1h ago

add bookmark

Allegation of CIA 'murder' plot is game-changer in Assange extradition hearing, fiancee says

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange gestures to supporters outside the Ecuadorian embassy in London. (Frank Augstein, AP, file)
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange gestures to supporters outside the Ecuadorian embassy in London. (Frank Augstein, AP, file)
  • Julian Assange is wanted in the US on 18 criminal charges including breaking a spying law.
  • WikiLeaks came to prominence when it began to publish thousands of secret classified files and diplomatic cables in 2010.
  • Assange is currently being held at London's top security Belmarsh Prison.

The partner of Julian Assange said on Monday a media report that the CIA had plotted to kill or kidnap the WikiLeaks founder was a game-changer in his fight against extradition from Britain to the United States.

US authorities will this week begin their appeal against a British judge's refusal to extradite Assange - who is wanted on 18 criminal charges including breaking a spying law - because his mental health problems meant he would be at risk of suicide.

Last month, Yahoo News reported CIA officials had drawn up options for former US President Donald Trump's administration for dealing with Assange while he was holed up in the Ecuadorean embassy in London, including assassinating or kidnapping him.

The CIA and the US government lawyer who is leading the prosecution of Assange did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the Yahoo report.

"This (Yahoo report) is a game changer going into the appeal because it shows the true nature, the true origins, the true criminality of the US actions against Julian," his fiancee Stella Moris, with whom Assange has had two children, told reporters.

WikiLeaks came to prominence when it began to publish thousands of secret classified files and diplomatic cables in 2010. Soon afterwards Sweden sought Assange's extradition from Britain over allegations of sex crimes. When he lost that case against extradition in 2012, he fled to the Ecuadorean embassy.

Feature | Julian Assange: WikiLeaks' controversial founder

He was finally dragged out from the embassy in April 2019 and jailed for breaching British bail conditions, although the Swedish case against him had already been dropped.

US authorities then sought his extradition. Although the British judge on 4 January rejected Assange's arguments that the case was political and an assault on freedom of speech, Moris said there was a real risk that, if found guilty, he would be held in a maximum security prison in almost total isolation.

That would lead him to attempting suicide, Moris concluded.

US lawyers aim to challenge the ruling against US extradition and the evidence given by a key expert at a two-day High Court appeal hearing in London starting on Wednesday.

No result is immediately expected, and Moris said the process could be fast, with Assange extradited by next summer, or it could take years.

"Both prospects are terrifying," she said. Currently, Assange is being held at London's top security Belmarsh Prison where Moris visited him on Saturday, saying he looked very thin.

"He was looking very unwell," she said.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
julian assangeukuswikileaks
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
With Faf de Klerk out injured, who should start at scrumhalf for the Springboks against Wales on 6 November?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Herschel Jantjies
32% - 410 votes
Cobus Reinach
64% - 811 votes
Grant Williams
3% - 41 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future

16h ago

PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future
PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed

21 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation

18 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation
PODCAST | The Story: Is dognapping on the rise?

16 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Is dognapping on the rise?
PODCAST | My Only Story: Problem under the water - predators, top schools and a culture of secrecy

14 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Problem under the water - predators, top schools and a culture of secrecy
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.71
+0.8%
Rand - Pound
20.25
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.08
+0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.02
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.6%
Gold
1,806.88
+0.8%
Silver
24.56
+0.9%
Palladium
2,068.50
+2.3%
Platinum
1,062.25
+1.8%
Brent Crude
85.53
+1.1%
Top 40
60,446
-0.1%
All Share
66,980
-0.1%
Resource 10
63,455
+0.8%
Industrial 25
85,827
-1.0%
Financial 15
13,901
+0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs

13 Oct

Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs
FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students

05 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students
FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity

01 Oct

FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21291.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo