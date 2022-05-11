1h ago

add bookmark

'America sends a resounding message' - US takes step to approve $40bn in Ukraine aid

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article


  • The US Congress voted to send $40 billion in aid to Ukraine.
  • Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February.
  • A US official warned that Russia was preparing for a long war.

US lawmakers voted on Tuesday to send a $40 billion aid package to Ukraine, as Washington warned that Russia was likely girding for a long conflict with its neighbour.

The defence, humanitarian and economic funding passed the House of Representatives by 368 votes to 57, with the two parties' leaders having already reached an agreement on the details. It will likely pass the Senate by the end of the week or next week.

DEVELOPING | Ukraine war: Zelensky calls for end to ports blockade

All the dissenting votes came from the Republican ranks.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told her Democratic colleagues ahead of the vote:

With this aid package, America sends a resounding message to the world of our unwavering determination to stand with the courageous people of Ukraine until victory is won.

Congressional leaders struck a deal on Monday to release $6.8 billion more than the $33 billion previously requested by the White House to help the Eastern European nation ward off Moscow's invasion.

The financial boost includes an extra $3.4 billion for both military and humanitarian assistance on top of the funding requested by the administration.

Humanitarian crisis

If the package passes the Senate as expected, US spending to bolster Ukraine's defences against Russia's invasion and address the ensuing humanitarian crisis will soar to around $54 billion.

The White House applauded Tuesday's vote as a "critical step" toward helping Ukraine "defend their democracy" against Russian aggression.

"As the president said yesterday, we cannot afford any delay in this vital effort," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement.

She added:

We look forward to continuing to work with Senate leadership to get this bill to the president's desk quickly and keep assistance flowing to Ukraine without interruption.

The aid effort comes as a top US official warned that Russian President Vladimir Putin was preparing for a long war that may not end with Russian victory in the east.

"We assess President Putin is preparing for prolonged conflict in Ukraine during which he still intends to achieve goals beyond the Donbas," Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said at a hearing on Capitol Hill.

She added that Putin was counting on US and EU resolve to weaken as the conflict continues to cause food shortages and inflation, including spiralling energy prices.

The Democratic leadership had hoped to tie the Ukraine money to $10 billion in new funding for Covid-19 tests, therapeutics and vaccines, with the US experiencing a new spike in cases as it nears one million deaths.

But they decided against the move as they were unwilling to get drawn into another fight over border control.


Republicans stopped the Covid-19 aid package in April, demanding an amendment vote to keep in place Title 42, the pandemic-related provision used to deny asylum requests and allow the quick expulsion of migrants.

With the policy due to end on 23 May, Democrats are reluctant to allow a vote, as several of their moderate lawmakers, and those in tough re-election fights, would likely vote with Republicans.

US President Joe Biden said in a statement on Monday he was prepared to accept the decoupling of Ukraine and Covid-19 aid, with "approximately 10 days" to go until the current funding for Kyiv runs out.

Two senators - Republican Lindsey Graham and Democrat Richard Blumenthal - unveiled a resolution on Tuesday calling on Secretary of State Antony Blinken to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism.

"If there is anybody who embodies terrorism, totalitarianism and torture, it is Vladimir Putin," Blumenthal said at a news conference.

The White House and State Department have resisted calls to add Russia to the list, which currently features Cuba, Iran, North Korea and Syria, as Russia is already facing many of the consequences a terror sponsor designation would bring.


Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
usrussiaukrainesecurity
Lottery
Lekker Friday for 3 Daily Lotto winners!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
70% - 10545 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
30% - 4609 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way

30 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes...

23 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes him?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror

15 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.05
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
19.83
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
16.95
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.20
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.1%
Gold
1,849.44
+0.6%
Silver
21.68
+1.9%
Palladium
2,067.50
-0.1%
Platinum
987.00
+1.9%
Brent Crude
102.46
-3.4%
Top 40
60,658
+0.5%
All Share
67,195
+0.3%
Resource 10
69,985
+0.6%
Industrial 25
75,043
+0.9%
Financial 15
15,281
-0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success

09 May

PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success
Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers

07 May

Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers
This local business only had one sewing machine, now they supply baby shoes to Clicks

07 May

This local business only had one sewing machine, now they supply baby shoes to Clicks
Claremont woman gets 'cutting edge' eye surgery at Groote Schuur, in SA first

07 May

Claremont woman gets 'cutting edge' eye surgery at Groote Schuur, in SA first
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22130.17) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo