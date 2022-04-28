5m ago

add bookmark

Americans' unfavorable views of China hit new high, survey shows

accreditation
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
  • A survey shows Americans unfavourable opinions of China are at a new high.
  • More that 90% of adults surveyed say China's partnership with Russia is a problem for the US.
  • The number of Americans who have unfavorable views of China increased 6 points over 2021 to 82%.

Unfavorable opinions of China among Americans are at a new high, with more than 90% of US adults saying China's partnership with Russia is a problem for the United States, a survey released on Thursday by the Pew Research Center showed.

Negative views toward China in the United States and many other advanced economies have soared in recent years, as Western governments have complained of the increasingly powerful country using economic and military coercion to exert its will around the world.

China and Russia also have developed closer ties, including the announcement of a "no limits" partnership in February, just weeks before Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, which Beijing has yet to condemn.

Two-thirds of those who took part in the Pew survey of 3 581 American adults conducted in March described China as a major threat – up 5 percentage points since 2020 and 23 points since the question was first asked in 2013, the US-based Pew said.

The number of Americans who have unfavorable views of China increased 6 points over 2021 to 82%, a new high, Pew said.

"Americans are acutely concerned about the partnership between China and Russia," Pew said, with 92% of people surveyed calling it at least a somewhat serious problem for the United States.

A 62% majority said it was a "very serious problem," it said.

An increasing number of Americans - 43% - also see China as the world's top economy, up 11 percentage points since 2020 and now on par with those who see the United States as the leader, the survey showed.

Republicans tend to have more negative views of China than Democrats and are more likely to support tough economic measures against Beijing, Pew said.

US-China relations have deteriorated sharply in recent years, and US President Joe Biden has vowed that Beijing will not replace the United States as the world's global leader on his watch.

The Biden administration has said China will face serious consequences if it gives material support for Russia's war effort in Ukraine, but that so far it has not seen evidence of this.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
uschina
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
70% - 8791 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
30% - 3811 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes...

23 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes him?
PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror

15 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now

26 Mar

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.03
-1.0%
Rand - Pound
19.97
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
16.83
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.36
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+1.1%
Gold
1,885.50
-0.0%
Silver
22.99
-1.4%
Palladium
2,234.00
+1.1%
Platinum
913.50
-0.6%
Brent Crude
105.32
+0.3%
Top 40
64,552
+1.9%
All Share
71,535
+1.8%
Resource 10
75,054
+3.6%
Industrial 25
79,120
+0.9%
Financial 15
16,453
+1.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Deaf barista a hit with customers and staff at ANEW Hilton hotel

25 Apr

Deaf barista a hit with customers and staff at ANEW Hilton hotel
FEEL GOOD | ‘Dirtbarbie’ cuts her hair for cancer wigs, insists she'll beat rare...

23 Apr

FEEL GOOD | ‘Dirtbarbie’ cuts her hair for cancer wigs, insists she'll beat rare terminal diagnosis
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town barman hailed as hero for saving group swept out to sea by...

22 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town barman hailed as hero for saving group swept out to sea by massive wave
WATCH | 'Dancing is life': Local choreographer from Lavender Hill crowned SA's best

19 Apr

WATCH | 'Dancing is life': Local choreographer from Lavender Hill crowned SA's best
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22102.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo