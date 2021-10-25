3h ago

add bookmark

Amnesty to shutter Hong Kong offices, blames China security law

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Amnesty International will close its Hong Kong offices.
  • It said the Chinese national security law was to blame.
  • At 35 groups have been banned under the law.

International rights group Amnesty International said on Monday it would close its Hong Kong offices because a China-imposed security law had now made it "effectively impossible" for rights groups to work freely without the risk of reprisals.

WATCH | First trial under Hong Kong's national security law under way

Anjhula Mya Singh Bais, the chair of Amnesty's international board, said in a statement the two offices would close by year-end, noting an intensification of a crackdown that has forced at least 35 groups to disband under the law this year.

"This decision, made with a heavy heart, has been driven by Hong Kong’s national security law, which has made it effectively impossible for human rights organisations in Hong Kong to work freely and without fear of serious reprisals," said Singh Bais.

She added:

The environment of repression and perpetual uncertainty created by the national security law makes it impossible to know what activities might lead to criminal sanctions.


In the past, Hong Kong had served as one of Asia's leading NGO hubs, with groups drawn to its robust rule of law and wide-ranging autonomy - guaranteed for Hong Kong when control over the former British colony was returned to Beijing in 1997.

READ | Hong Kong pro-democracy paper unable to pay staff after asset freeze, says aide

Among the groups to have disbanded this year are several leading trade unions, NGOs and professional groups, while a number of other NGOs including the New School for Democracy have relocated to the democratic island of Taiwan.

'One country, two systems'

There was no immediate response from the Hong Kong government to a Reuters request for comment.

Hong Kong and Chinese authorities say the national security law enshrines individual rights, justifying the laws as necessary to restore stability after mass protests in 2019 when millions took to the streets over many months.

Protesters have long called on China's Communist leaders to abide by its constitutional promise to grant the city broad freedoms and eventual full democracy under a co-called "one country, two systems" arrangement.

- Since the implementation of the security law, however, authorities have crushed a once vibrant civil society, and curbed free speech and protests. 

- Many leading pro-democracy activists and politicians have been jailed or forced into exile.

- Under the broadly-defined security legislation, subversion, secession, collusion with foreign forces and terrorism can be punished with up to life in jail.


"Its sweeping and vaguely worded definition of 'national security' ... has been used arbitrarily as a pretext to restrict human rights," Amnesty added in its statement.

Did you know you can listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
amnesty internationalchina
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
With Faf de Klerk out injured, who should start at scrumhalf for the Springboks against Wales on 6 November?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Herschel Jantjies
33% - 349 votes
Cobus Reinach
64% - 681 votes
Grant Williams
3% - 33 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future

12h ago

PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future
PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed

21 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation

18 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation
PODCAST | The Story: Is dognapping on the rise?

16 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Is dognapping on the rise?
PODCAST | My Only Story: Problem under the water - predators, top schools and a culture of secrecy

14 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Problem under the water - predators, top schools and a culture of secrecy
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.71
+0.8%
Rand - Pound
20.25
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
17.08
+0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.02
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.6%
Gold
1,808.47
+0.8%
Silver
24.53
+0.8%
Palladium
2,049.01
+1.3%
Platinum
1,065.50
+2.0%
Brent Crude
85.53
+1.1%
Top 40
60,580
-0.1%
All Share
67,172
-0.1%
Resource 10
63,244
+0.8%
Industrial 25
86,436
-1.0%
Financial 15
13,915
+0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs

13 Oct

Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs
FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students

05 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students
FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity

01 Oct

FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21291.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo