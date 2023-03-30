1h ago

Share

Amsterdam sex workers protest plans to close its centuries-old red light district

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(Getty)
(Getty)

  • Sex workers staged a protest march about Amsterdam's plans for its centuries-old red light district.
  • The city plans to move them to a 100-room centre on the outskirts of the city, to reduce crime.
  • Amsterdam has also launched a campaign asking Brits not to visit.

Sex workers marched through Amsterdam on Thursday to protest against plans to move them from the famed red light district to a huge "erotic centre" on the outskirts of the city.

Wearing masks to hide their identity and waving red umbrellas and banners including "Save the Red Light", dozens of demonstrators walked to city hall where they confronted the mayor.

Amsterdam authorities say they want to move the sex workers to reduce crime and nuisance behaviour in the city, which this week launched a campaign to keep rowdy British tourists away.

"We really don't agree with the solutions that they are offering, that they're imposing. They're not even negotiating with the sex workers' organisations," sex worker Sabrina Sanchez told AFP.

Sex workers were also protesting against plans for earlier closing times in the red light district, where the municipality in February also announced it was banning the smoking of cannabis.

"We don't want to be moved, not to an erotic centre or anywhere else," said another sex worker wearing a hood and sunglasses, who wished to remain anonymous.

"Do something about the drug traffickers, do something about those who behave disrespectfully," she added, reading out a petition in front of mayor Femke Halsema.


'Stay away'

The mayor has long opposed the centuries-old red light district, known as De Wallen, with its neon-lined windows in canalside houses where sex workers stand waiting for customers.

"You are not the cause, it's a result of too much tourism, criminality and other problems," Halsema said.

"But the situation in the city centre is becoming very problematic and we have to find a solution."

Amsterdam city council has earmarked three possible sites for the erotic centre, which would have 100 rooms for sex workers along with spaces for breaks from work and other activities.

Residents near the red light district have long complained about the quality of life in the area, which draws huge crowds of tourists.

But the European Medicines Agency expressed outrage after it emerged one possible site for the erotic centre was near its headquarters, saying it could affect the safety of people working late at the office.

The agency, which approves Covid vaccines for the EU amongst other drugs, moved from London to Amsterdam after Brexit on the back of a major bidding war by the Dutch capital.

The latest step in Amsterdam's efforts to transform its image as a party capital came on Tuesday when it launched a "stay away" campaign to discourage stag nights and boozy tourists.

The campaign caused a stir in Britain after the council said it would start by targeting young British men aged 18-35.

It involves showing video adverts to people who search for stag parties or pub crawls, featuring negative effects such as drunkenness and jail time.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
amsterdamred light district
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think South Africa has descended into a mafia state?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, that’s a bit extreme
7% - 413 votes
Yes, and it’s becoming normalised
93% - 5629 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Have you seen this man? R100k cash reward for info on escaped convict Thabo Bester

3h ago

LISTEN | Have you seen this man? R100k cash reward for info on escaped convict Thabo Bester
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.83
+1.5%
Rand - Pound
22.09
+1.0%
Rand - Euro
19.44
+1.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.96
+1.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+1.3%
Platinum
986.00
+1.8%
Palladium
1,456.65
+0.6%
Gold
1,982.16
+0.9%
Silver
23.88
+2.4%
Brent Crude
78.28
-0.5%
Top 40
71,089
+0.3%
All Share
76,705
+0.3%
Resource 10
67,517
+1.3%
Industrial 25
103,222
-0.1%
Financial 15
15,634
+0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

22 Mar

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
'That's Brad Binder!' - dreams really do come true as SA teen rider Ora Phiri...

20 Mar

'That's Brad Binder!' - dreams really do come true as SA teen rider Ora Phiri meets his MotoGP hero
WATCH | Shooting star: Lavender Hill pool champ needs funds for a shot at sinking...

15 Mar

WATCH | Shooting star: Lavender Hill pool champ needs funds for a shot at sinking R12.5m prize
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
LISTEN | How remote working, digitisation and upskilling will improve your...

6h ago

LISTEN | How remote working, digitisation and upskilling will improve your business growth
Zero alcohol’s value on the rise: Here’s what you need to know about alcohol-free...

11h ago

Zero alcohol’s value on the rise: Here’s what you need to know about alcohol-free spirits
It’s gin o’clock anytime, anywhere: Tasty spirit c0.0lers you can make with the...

11h ago

It’s gin o’clock anytime, anywhere: Tasty spirit c0.0lers you can make with the NEW Tanqueray 0.0 Alcohol Free
Making tomorrow better through equal access

11h ago

Making tomorrow better through equal access
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23081.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo