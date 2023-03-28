1h ago

An Australian found a R3m gold nugget with a cheap detector. SA has a history of similar rocks

Compiled by Phillip de Wet
A prospector using a metal detector in Australia's Victoria state.
PHOTO: Getty Images, File

  • An Australian man found a gold nugget with metal worth some R3 million.
  • He was reportedly using a "budget" metal detector in the state of Victoria, where such discoveries are not unheard of.
  • South Africa's gold tends to come in much smaller quantities – but has a history of some pretty sizeable gold rocks.

A man in Australia discovered a hunk of rock that contained about 2.6kg of gold, making it worth just about R3 million, local outlet ABC reported on Tuesday.

His primary tool, said the BBC, was a "budget" metal detector.

The prospector, who has not been named, significantly underestimated what he had found, said the gold valuer who bought the rock from him. The valuer's jaw dropped when he first felt the weight of what turned out to be only half the find.

The nugget came from the Golden Triangle, a region of the state of Victoria that was at the centre of a historic gold rush, and still yields the occasional significant find.

It is not known how long the prospector was searching for gold, but metal detectorists often scour the region as a weekend hobby.

Such finds are not entirely unheard of. In 2020, a pair of diggers unearthed 3.5kg worth of gold in Victoria, using metal detecting apparatus.

Metal detectors tend to be less useful in prospecting in South Africa, where gold tends to be thinly distributed in rock formations rather than occurring as neat nuggets.

But, historically, nuggets have been found around Pilgrim's Rest in Mpumalanga, Mining Weekly columnist Jade Davenport wrote in a 2014 analysis of historical anecdotes.

One 11kg rock is largely the stuff of legend, but there are convincing accounts of finds of more than 3kg, and some less well-documented finds in the region of 9kg.

