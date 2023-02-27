27 Feb

add bookmark

Andrew and Tristan Tate lose detention appeal in Romanian court

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article


A Romanian court on Monday upheld the detention of divisive internet personality Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan, rejecting an appeal from their lawyers.

The brothers have been in police custody since 29 December as prosecutors investigate them and two Romanian women for suspected human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women. They have denied the accusations.

The Tate brothers, who have dual US and British nationality, have had their detention extended until the end of March. Prosecutors can ask Romanian courts to extend suspects' detention for up to 180 days.

A court on 21 February ruled the two female suspects, Georgiana Naghel and Luana Radu, should be placed under house arrest when their current arrest warrant expires on Monday.

The brothers' lawyers had argued against their continued detention, saying prosecutors had not given new evidence or brought new charges.

Judges have previously said the brothers posed a flight risk and their release could jeopardise the investigation.

Andrew Tate, a former professional kickboxer from Luton in southern England, has millions of followers online where he promotes a luxury lifestyle from wealth he says he earned from investments including a pornographic webcam business.

He gained mainstream notoriety for misogynistic remarks that got him banned from all major social media platforms, although Twitter reinstated his account after Elon Musk bought the company last year.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
andrew tateromania
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
President Cyril Ramaphosa has downplayed the greylisting of South Africa last week by an anti-money laundering watchdog. How do you feel?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I think it's cause for concern
34% - 521 votes
There’s no need to panic
3% - 43 votes
Ramaphosa is clearly out of his depth
63% - 964 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Budget bombshells, Orlando Pirates Derby shivers and UCT chaos

24 Feb

LISTEN | Budget bombshells, Orlando Pirates Derby shivers and UCT chaos
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.42
+0.0%
Rand - Pound
22.20
-0.9%
Rand - Euro
19.53
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.40
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.1%
Platinum
939.54
+3.1%
Palladium
1,428.77
+1.1%
Gold
1,816.50
-0.1%
Silver
20.59
-0.8%
Brent Crude
83.16
+1.1%
Top 40
71,518
+0.9%
All Share
77,514
+0.7%
Resource 10
65,595
+0.5%
Industrial 25
104,048
+1.2%
Financial 15
16,418
+0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | News24 and partners give back to KZN school hit by floods

25 Feb

WATCH | News24 and partners give back to KZN school hit by floods
North West teen puts best foot forward with own shoe brand

25 Feb

North West teen puts best foot forward with own shoe brand
Mom gets new lease of life after Groote Schuur Hospital performs first...

20 Feb

Mom gets new lease of life after Groote Schuur Hospital performs first incompatible kidney transplant
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
The rise of the platform economy: How your business can enter the e-commerce world

24 Feb

The rise of the platform economy: How your business can enter the e-commerce world
4 things to keep in mind when shopping for your new best mate phone

21 Feb

4 things to keep in mind when shopping for your new best mate phone
Stay connected even in the dark – here’s how to set up the ideal loadshed-proof...

20 Feb

Stay connected even in the dark – here’s how to set up the ideal loadshed-proof movie date
WATCH: Does the taxman need to know about your side hustle?

20 Feb

WATCH: Does the taxman need to know about your side hustle?
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23045.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo