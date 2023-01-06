16m ago

add bookmark

Animal rights activists blast Paris' Moulin Rouge over snake act

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
General view of atmosphere is seen at Le Moulin Rouge in Paris. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
General view of atmosphere is seen at Le Moulin Rouge in Paris. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
  • A campaign has been launched against Moulin Rouge by animal rights activists.
  • A complaint against the Paris institution was laid after non-aquatic snakes were immersed water on stage.
  • During the show, a dancer plays with large pythons in a pool of water.

Animal rights activists have launched a campaign against Paris institution the Moulin Rouge, complaining that the storied cabaret is immersing non-aquatic snakes in water on stage.

The daily show at the Moulin Rouge includes a sequence with a dancer playing with large pythons in a pool of water.

"The snakes have no business being there," said Amandine Sanvisens, co-founder of the PAZ animal rights group, which has launched a petition against the act.

"Throughout the scene, the snake is trying to keep its head out of the water. This isn't the right environment for reptiles," added Sanvisens, who demonstrated outside the Moulin Rouge in late December.

The cabaret founded in 1889 told the Parisien newspaper last month: "We have never mistreated and will never mistreat animals." It claimed it used "a species of aquatic python, equally at home in the water as on land" in the show.

But Alice Georges, a keeper at exotic pet shop Ferme Tropicale de Paris, said she had spotted reticulated pythons and Indian pythons in videos of the act posted online.


"These aren't aquatic snakes. What they're being forced to endure is horrible," she said.

Paris city hall told AFP the show does not fall under its jurisdiction.

Meanwhile the Moulin Rouge appears to sit in a loophole in a 2021 law that forbids using wild animals in nightclubs or on TV from this year and bans owning them from 2028.

Hailed by President Emmanuel Macron's camp at the time as an animal rights coup, the law has both sparked a backlash from circus owners and been criticised by animal rights groups for not going far enough on issues like hunting, industrial farming or bull-fighting.

"The law hasn't managed to cover every case and will have to be improved," said Loic Dombreval, an MP who co-wrote the original text.

"We're waiting to see what comes next, whether or not a criminal complaint will be filed," a Moulin Rouge spokeswoman told AFP.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
moulin rougefrance
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What’s the one story you wish South Africa could leave behind in 2022?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Load shedding crisis
44% - 4966 votes
Rising cost of living
13% - 1470 votes
Racism and race-fuelled attacks
43% - 4871 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India

31 Dec 2022

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022

30 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022
PODCAST | The Story: Zondo, coalitions and conversations with A-list celebs - looking back at 2022

29 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Zondo, coalitions and conversations with A-list celebs - looking back at 2022
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 3): Latin America

31 Dec 2022

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 3): Latin America
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.17
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
20.72
-1.4%
Rand - Euro
18.23
-1.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.79
-1.7%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.9%
Gold
1,862.67
+1.6%
Silver
23.83
+2.5%
Palladium
1,713.17
0.0%
Platinum
1,087.26
0.0%
Brent Crude
78.69
+1.1%
Top 40
70,810
+2.0%
All Share
76,859
+1.9%
Resource 10
75,857
+4.3%
Industrial 25
96,608
+1.8%
Financial 15
15,643
-0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | South African twins break ground and invent digital x-ray glasses

03 Jan

WATCH | South African twins break ground and invent digital x-ray glasses
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
WATCH | Meet the Cape Town family who paint hundreds of faces for Tweede Nuwe Jaar

02 Jan

WATCH | Meet the Cape Town family who paint hundreds of faces for Tweede Nuwe Jaar
PICS | 'It's tradition!' Cape Town's Tweede Nuwe Jaar celebration returns after...

02 Jan

PICS | 'It's tradition!' Cape Town's Tweede Nuwe Jaar celebration returns after 2-year break
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won

15 Dec 2022

Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won
WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?

15 Dec 2022

WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?
22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses

15 Dec 2022

22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses
Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering

13 Dec 2022

Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo