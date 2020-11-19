16m ago

add bookmark

Another prosecutor resigns from Trump's police commission over systemic racism in the justice system

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Black Lives Matter protests have flared up across the world.
Black Lives Matter protests have flared up across the world.
Getty Images

A second local prosecutor on Thursday asked the US Justice Department to have his name removed from a controversial report on policing reforms, saying he feared it would fail to address systemic racism in the criminal justice system.

Mark Dupree, the district attorney in Wyandotte County, Kansas, told US Attorney General William Barr in a letter seen by Reuters he felt the work of the department's special law enforcement commission had been "smothered by a pernicious political agenda."

The commission started working before the May killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, which sparked nationwide protests against racism and police brutality.

Dupree, an African American, is the second person who worked on the commission to resign.

He is also at least the third person involved with the commission known to voice concerns the Justice Department was not adequately considering feedback from all interested parties on improving policing practices in America.

In October, a federal judge temporarily halted the Justice Department from publishing the commission's report, saying it had violated federal open meetings laws.

The ruling came after the National Association for the Advancement of Coloured People Legal Defense and Educational Fund (NAACP LDF) sued the panel, alleging it lacked diverse membership, allowed police interest groups to have undue influence on the commission's work, and failed to give ample access to open meetings.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Policeman pleads not guilty in Breonna Taylor case
WATCH | Louisville police arrest at least 24 in protest
Anti-racism protests continue in Louisville amid tensions over Breonna Taylor ruling
Read more on:
usblack lives matter
Lottery
1 player wins R300 000 Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When planning for the Black Friday sales do you:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Save, research and plan ahead, preparing to make the most of it?
8% - 676 votes
Wait and see what looks like a good deal on the day?
15% - 1289 votes
Have no interest in spending more money this year?
78% - 6864 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?

13 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
view
ZAR/USD
15.43
(+0.04)
ZAR/GBP
20.45
(+0.14)
ZAR/EUR
18.30
(+0.02)
ZAR/AUD
11.24
(+0.39)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.04)
Gold
1864.13
(-0.37)
Silver
24.01
(-1.04)
Platinum
943.00
(+0.74)
Brent Crude
44.14
(+1.21)
Palladium
2311.52
(+0.13)
All Share
56753.49
(-0.99)
Top 40
51977.91
(-1.03)
Financial 15
11524.95
(-1.28)
Industrial 25
78490.75
(-1.09)
Resource 10
51450.56
(-0.79)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | 9-year-old SA conservationist says it would be 'epic' to clean beaches...

18 Nov

FEEL GOOD | 9-year-old SA conservationist says it would be 'epic' to clean beaches with Lewis Hamilton
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Mother of twins defies poverty to return to university

13 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Mother of twins defies poverty to return to university
FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing

30 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20317.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo