1h ago

add bookmark

Anthony Fauci says Pfizer, Moderna Covid vaccine data is 'solid'

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Top US infectious disease official Anthony Fauci endorsed two vaccines for Covid-19.
  • Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna announced successful vaccine trials.
  • Fauci said an independent body examined the vaccines.


The United States' top infectious disease official said on Thursday that two coronavirus vaccines being tested were "solid," and that the speed at which they were developed has not compromised safety or integrity.

LIVE | All the latest coronavirus and lockdown updates

Anthony Fauci spoke at a rare briefing from the White House virus task force to reassure some public concerns about the two vaccines - one from Pfizer/BioNTech and the other by Moderna - after both companies announced successful trials.

"The process of the speed did not compromise at all safety nor did it compromise scientific integrity. It was a reflection of the extraordinary scientific advances in these types of vaccines which allowed us to do things in months that actually took years before," he said.

And he sought to address fears that the vaccine announcements may have been politically driven.

"It was actually an independent body of people who have no allegiance to anyone - not to the administration, not to me, not to the companies - that looked at the data and deemed it to be sound," he said.

Next the data will be carefully examined by the Food and Drug Administration, he said. BioNTech has said it will apply to the FDA for emergency use authorisation by Friday.

"So we need to put to rest any concept that this was rushed in an inappropriate way. This is really solid," Fauci continued.

The BioNTech/Pfizer and Moderna shots have taken the lead in the global chase for a vaccine, after large-scale trial data this month showed that their jabs were around 95% effective against Covid-19.

The twin breakthroughs have lifted hopes for an end to a pandemic that has infected more than 56 million people and caused more than 1.3 million deaths worldwide since the virus first emerged in China late last year.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Poorer nations face coronavirus vaccine wait as West locks down supply
Moderna vaccine results 'stunningly impressive', says Anthony Fauci
Trump emerges from election gloom to hold rare work meeting
Read more on:
anthony fauciuscoronvirus
Lottery
1 player wins R300 000 Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When planning for the Black Friday sales do you:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Save, research and plan ahead, preparing to make the most of it?
8% - 687 votes
Wait and see what looks like a good deal on the day?
15% - 1324 votes
Have no interest in spending more money this year?
78% - 7022 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide

1h ago

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?

13 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
view
ZAR/USD
15.40
(+0.16)
ZAR/GBP
20.45
(-0.09)
ZAR/EUR
18.30
(+0.00)
ZAR/AUD
11.24
(-0.24)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.11)
Gold
1866.47
(+0.26)
Silver
24.11
(+0.80)
Platinum
955.00
(+1.16)
Brent Crude
44.21
(-0.27)
Palladium
2320.87
(+1.19)
All Share
56753.49
(-0.99)
Top 40
51977.91
(-1.03)
Financial 15
11524.95
(-1.28)
Industrial 25
78490.75
(-1.09)
Resource 10
51450.56
(-0.79)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | 9-year-old SA conservationist says it would be 'epic' to clean beaches...

18 Nov

FEEL GOOD | 9-year-old SA conservationist says it would be 'epic' to clean beaches with Lewis Hamilton
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Mother of twins defies poverty to return to university

13 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Mother of twins defies poverty to return to university
FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing

30 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20317.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo