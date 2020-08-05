33m ago

add bookmark

Apocalyptic scenes as blasts ravage Beirut

  • The confirmed death toll stood at 73 at 02:00, but with more than 3 000 wounded and hospitals struggling to cope, a much higher final count seemed inevitable.
  • Every parked vehicle within a radius of several hundred metres sustained damage from blast.
  • Ambulance sirens rang throughout the area as vehicles ferried the dead out for at least three hours and fire trucks rushed in and out of the blast zone.

An entire port engulfed in fire, ships ablaze at sea and crumbling buildings: the site of the massive blast in Beirut's harbour area resembled a post-nuclear landscape.

Soldiers cordoned off the area, littered with glass and debris from the explosion which officials said was the result of fire catching in a warehouse where hundreds of tonnes of ammonium nitrate were stored.

A woman in her twenties stood screaming at security forces, asking about the fate of her brother, a port employee.

"His name is Jad, his eyes are green," she pleaded, to no avail as security forces would not let her enter.

Nearby another woman almost fainted while also asking about her brother who worked at the port.

Ambulance sirens rang throughout the area as vehicles ferried the dead out for at least three hours and fire trucks rushed in and out of the blast zone.

Inside the port itself, the hangars looked like charred cans, everything destroyed beyond recognition as fire-fighting helicopters flew overhead, dumping water.

Abandoned luggage was strewn across the area. Next to one untouched bag lay an unattended corpse.

Every parked vehicle within a radius of several hundred metres sustained damage from blast, so big that it was felt in Cyprus, 240 km away.

'Corpses everywhere' 

The cars closest to the site of the explosion were reduced to scrapyard metal, their wailing alarms and flashing lights adding to the chaos.

Exhausted firemen were rushing to the scene, some searching for colleagues sent in earlier to put out the initial fire that was raging before the bigger explosion shook the city.

With the help of the security forces, civil defence teams scoured the area for corpses, as officers screamed at reporters who were trying to document the disaster.

"What are you taking pictures of? There are corpses everywhere," said one of them.

The confirmed death toll stood at 73 at 02:00, but with more than 3 000 wounded and hospitals struggling to cope, a much higher final count seemed inevitable.

Members of the security forces broke down in tears when one of their colleagues was brought to them dead on a stretcher.

A fellow police officer pulled out a picture of the deceased with his fiancee, as his comrades wept.

'Don't know what to do'

A ship anchored off the port was ablaze from the mushroom of fire, causing panic among the authorities fearing the fuel onboard would trigger another tragedy.

Sitting on a sidewalk near the site of the blast, at least 10 crew members of two cargo ships damaged in the explosion were waiting to be treated by medics.

"The ship is sinking in the water, the explosion caused an opening in it, and there are serious injuries on board," said an Egyptian member of the crew of one of the ships, Mero Star.

"We heard firecrackers and we saw smoke coming out of a warehouse ... and after a few minutes the explosion happened," said another crew member, who asked not be named.

Syrian and Egyptian crew had arrived at the port on Tuesday on board a ship carrying cargo from Ukraine, and many were planning to head back home on Tuesday.

"From the day we set sail six months ago, we had been looking forward to this day of homecoming," said one Syrian seafarer.

Another Egyptian crew member said he was planning to go back home on Wednesday after months at sea.

"But I will not be able to," he told AFP. "I don't know what to do."

Related Links
Those responsible for Beirut 'catastrophe' will 'pay price': PM
PICS | Massive blast sends seismic shock across Beirut, causing thousands of casualties
WATCH | Massive Beirut blast kills over 50, injures more than 2 700; Israel offers aid
Read more on:
lebanon
Lottery
Two lucky players hit Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The Rugby Championship looks set to be hosted November and December, with New Zealand a likely destination. Would you be confident in the Boks defending their title?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, the Boks will be undercooked compared to their Australian and New Zealand counterparts.
35% - 1506 votes
The All Blacks will win easily if all the games are staged in New Zealand.
24% - 1047 votes
Underprepared or not, the Boks should jump at any sort of opportunity to play Test rugby.
41% - 1746 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water

01 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water
PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni

25 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni
News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter

24 Jul

News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

18 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.29
(+0.15)
ZAR/GBP
22.67
(+0.11)
ZAR/EUR
20.46
(+0.17)
ZAR/AUD
12.44
(+0.03)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.15)
Gold
2016.36
(-0.63)
Silver
25.89
(-1.06)
Platinum
935.00
(+0.16)
Brent Crude
44.34
(+0.63)
Palladium
2122.99
(-0.26)
All Share
56248.93
(+0.75)
Top 40
51951.34
(+0.74)
Financial 15
9878.55
(+0.75)
Industrial 25
74943.49
(+0.27)
Resource 10
57327.85
(+1.31)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Heeding the call: Mobicel empowers 65 young black women in new mobile...

02 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Heeding the call: Mobicel empowers 65 young black women in new mobile assembly plant
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | How an amphibious wheelchair got this little 'mermaid' in the ocean

01 Aug

FEEL GOOD | How an amphibious wheelchair got this little 'mermaid' in the ocean
WATCH | Joburg gym enthusiast creates own equipment and jobs after losing income...

30 Jul

WATCH | Joburg gym enthusiast creates own equipment and jobs after losing income during lockdown
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20217.13) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo