46m ago

add bookmark

Apple must pay $500 million over patent violations, US court rules

play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Local media reported that the company has plans to appeal Tuesday's decision by a Texas court.
  • It relates to the February 2019 matter, wherein a company knowledgeable in licensing patents took the tech giant to court for alleged non-payment.
  • This is not the first time a Texas court has ruled against Apple.

Apple must pay more than $500 million in damages and interest for 4G patent infringements held by intellectual property company PanOptis, a Texas court has ruled.

The US tech giant - now worth almost $2 trillion - will appeal Tuesday's decision, local media said.

PanOptis, which specialises in licensing patents, took Apple to court in February last year, claiming it refused to pay for the use of 4G LTE technologies in its smartphones, tablets and watches.

"The plaintiffs have repeatedly negotiated with Apple to reach an agreement for a FRAND license to the Plaintiff's patent portfolios which Apple is infringing," the court filing read.

READ HERE | Tim Cook hits billionaire status with Apple nearing $2 trillion

FRAND refers to terms that are "fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory" and is the IT industry standard for technology use.

"The negotiations have been unsuccessful because Apple refuses to pay a FRAND royalty to the Plaintiff's license."

Apple argued unsuccessfully that the patents were invalid, according to legal publications.

NEW ERA | News24 for subscribers is live!

"Lawsuits like this by companies who accumulate patents simply to harass the industry only serve to stifle innovation and harm consumers," Apple said in a statement reported by media outlets.

The case is one of many patent suits from licensing firms that make no products but hold rights to certain technologies. Critics call these firms "patent trolls."

The Texas court has twice ruled against Apple in the past, demanding it pay hundreds of millions of dollars to VirnetX - another company specializing in patent litigation.

On its website, PanOptis offers to manage its clients' patents, allowing them to concentrate on "innovation and new development.

Related Links
France slaps Apple with record 1.1 bn euro fine
You can now try all the new Apple Watch features before they officially launch — here's how to do it
Apple may release a new iPhone in early 2021 that would look a lot like the iPhone 12 with one...
Read more on:
appleprivacy
Lottery
One player wins R300K Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Russia has approved a Covid-19 vaccine. Would you take the vaccine if it were available in South Africa?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes I would
27% - 1615 votes
No I would not
27% - 1618 votes
I'd wait to see the outcomes first
46% - 2773 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'

7h ago

AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'
WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard

7h ago

WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: NPA says Steinhoff investigation remains 'priority'

11 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: NPA says Steinhoff investigation remains 'priority'
PODCAST | THE STORY: How far has SA come after over four months of fighting a deadly virus?

08 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: How far has SA come after over four months of fighting a deadly virus?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water

01 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water
PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni

25 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.39
(+0.55)
ZAR/GBP
22.67
(+0.70)
ZAR/EUR
20.46
(+0.38)
ZAR/AUD
12.41
(+0.78)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.95)
Gold
1933.20
(+1.45)
Silver
25.77
(+3.80)
Platinum
943.00
(+2.44)
Brent Crude
44.46
(-1.09)
Palladium
2140.00
(+2.32)
All Share
57402.93
(+0.41)
Top 40
53058.76
(+0.43)
Financial 15
10225.10
(+0.09)
Industrial 25
76376.60
(+1.13)
Resource 10
58454.32
(-0.38)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Rescued sea turtle, Olaf, bounces back after NSRI rescues him in Strand

08 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Rescued sea turtle, Olaf, bounces back after NSRI rescues him in Strand
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Local eight-year-old's act of kindness will melt your heart

07 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Local eight-year-old's act of kindness will melt your heart
FEEL GOOD | Joburg DJ's mom gets guard of honour after retiring from 50 years of...

06 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Joburg DJ's mom gets guard of honour after retiring from 50 years of teaching
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20224.6) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo