1h ago

add bookmark

Arizona's top election official blames Donald Trump for violent threats over election results

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Katie Hobbs decried the threats of violence over Arizona's elections results.
  • She blamed US President Donald Trump for spreading misinformation.
  • Far-right groups protested Joe Biden's win in the state.

Arizona's top election official Katie Hobbs said on Wednesday she faced escalating threats of violence over the outcome of the 3 November presidential election, and blamed US President Donald Trump for spreading misinformation to undermine trust in the results.

US ELECTIONS 2020 | Get all the latest news

Democrat Joe Biden defeated Trump in Arizona by more than 10 000 votes, according to Edison Research, one of the states he flipped away from Trump to win the White House by securing 306 Electoral College votes to the president's 232.

Trump has vented his anger on Twitter, making dubious claims of election fraud.

While his efforts to contest the results in courts around the country have so far almost entirely failed, opinion polls show his complaints about a "rigged" election have a political benefit, with as many as half of Trump's fellow Republicans believing them, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll.

'Words and actions have consequences'

Hobbs, Arizona's Secretary of State, called the threats directed toward her family and staff "utterly abhorrent", but said they would not prevent her from doing her job, which includes certifying the state's election results.

"But there are those, including the president, members of Congress and other elected officials, who are perpetuating misinformation and are encouraging others to distrust the election results in a manner that violates the oath of the office they took," Hobbs said in a statement.

"It is well past time that they stop. Their words and actions have consequences," she said.

She did not give details on the types of threats she had received.

Spurred by his false claims of fraud, thousands of Trump's supporters have joined rallies across the country, including on Saturday in Washington, to protest Biden's win.

A number of far-right and militia groups such as the Proud Boys and Three Percenters, have joined similar protests in Arizona, some armed with semi-automatic weapons.

Election officials from both parties, around the US, have said there was no evidence of vote tampering, and a federal review drew the same conclusion.

Biden also leads in the national popular vote by more than 5.8 million votes.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
US elections: Trump seeks partial recount in Wisconsin
US elections: Trump's national security adviser says 'obvious' that Biden has won
EXPLAINER | Why recounts rarely change the results of US elections
Read more on:
usus elections 2020
Lottery
1 player wins R300 000 Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When planning for the Black Friday sales do you:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Save, research and plan ahead, preparing to make the most of it?
8% - 612 votes
Wait and see what looks like a good deal on the day?
15% - 1212 votes
Have no interest in spending more money this year?
78% - 6325 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?

13 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct 2020

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
view
ZAR/USD
15.54
(-0.58)
ZAR/GBP
20.54
(-0.29)
ZAR/EUR
18.40
(-0.55)
ZAR/AUD
11.31
(-0.30)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.56)
Gold
1859.83
(-0.60)
Silver
23.98
(-1.15)
Platinum
935.00
(-0.26)
Brent Crude
44.14
(+1.21)
Palladium
2322.50
(+0.12)
All Share
57101.19
(-0.39)
Top 40
52286.54
(-0.44)
Financial 15
11628.01
(-0.40)
Industrial 25
78848.51
(-0.64)
Resource 10
51791.53
(-0.13)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | 9-year-old SA conservationist says it would be 'epic' to clean beaches...

18 Nov

FEEL GOOD | 9-year-old SA conservationist says it would be 'epic' to clean beaches with Lewis Hamilton
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Mother of twins defies poverty to return to university

13 Nov 2020

FEEL GOOD | Mother of twins defies poverty to return to university
FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing

30 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20317.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo