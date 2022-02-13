53m ago

add bookmark

Armed men kidnap five UN staff in southern Yemen

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Five UN staff were kidnapped in Yemen.
  • The agency is working to secure their release.
  • Kidnappings are common in the country.

Five United Nations employees have been abducted by unknown armed men in southern Yemen while returning to Aden after a field mission.

The staff were abducted on Friday in the Abyan governorate, according to Russell Geekie, a spokesperson for the top UN official in Yemen.

READ | UN chief condemns deadly Saudi-led coalition strike in Yemen

"The United Nations is in close contact with the authorities to secure their release," Geekie said on Saturday.

UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric declined to answer questions on the matter at a press conference, saying: 

We are aware of this case but, for obvious reasons, we are not commenting.

An official at the UN office in Aden told Reuters news agency and the Associated Press that four of those abducted were Yemeni nationals.

Yemen's internationally recognised government, which is based in south Yemen, told state media on Saturday it was working to safely free the workers with the UN Department of Security.

The secessionist Southern Transitional Council, which controls much of Yemen's south and is at odds with the Yemeni government, condemned the abductions as a "terrorist operation", according to AP.

Abductions are frequent in Yemen, where armed tribesmen and al-Qaeda-linked armed fighters take hostages to swap for prisoners or cash.

Yemen has been mired in violence since the Iran-aligned Houthi movement overthrew the government from the capital, Sanaa, in late 2014, prompting a military coalition led by Saudi Arabia to intervene months later.

Among Yemen's many factions, al-Qaeda and the ISIL (ISIS) armed group have, in the past, carried out attacks including in the south, which last year saw protests over deteriorating economic conditions.

The war in Yemen has killed tens of thousands of people and caused a dire humanitarian crisis, with 80% of Yemen's population reliant on aid.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
unyemen
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you think SONA 2022 will boost investor confidence and create jobs?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I think Ramaphosa hit the right notes
13% - 510 votes
No, it's the usual empty promises
78% - 3070 votes
I don't know
9% - 375 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.22
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
20.64
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.27
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.86
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,859.30
0.0%
Silver
23.58
0.0%
Palladium
2,313.00
0.0%
Platinum
1,030.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
94.44
+3.2%
Top 40
69,681
-0.4%
All Share
76,383
-0.3%
Resource 10
77,619
-0.8%
Industrial 25
93,466
-0.4%
Financial 15
15,956
+0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man and friends to donate R50 000-worth pink buoys after his...

6h ago

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man and friends to donate R50 000-worth pink buoys after his near-drowning
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach

07 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools

31 Jan

Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22040.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo