Army evacuates former Sri Lankan PM Rajapaksa as protesters throw petrol bombs

  • Violent protests have rocked Sri Lanka.
  • Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa from his official residence was evacuated from his official residence.
  • A state of emergency was imposed on Friday.

Heavily armed troops have evacuated outgoing Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa from his official residence in Colombo after thousands of protesters breached the main gate.

Protesters who forced their way into the prime minister’s official Temple Trees residence then attempted to storm the main two-storey building on Tuesday where Rajapaksa was holed up with his immediate family.

“After a pre-dawn operation, the former PM and his family were evacuated to safety by the army," a top security official told AFP news agency. 

The official added:

At least 10 petrol bombs were thrown into the compound.

Rajapaksa's evacuation to an undisclosed location followed a day of violent protests in which five people were killed and nearly 200 wounded. 

It marks a sudden fall from grace for the man who has dominated Sri Lankan politics for nearly 20 years.

A bus burns close to Sri Lanka's outgoing Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa's official residence in Colombo.

The security official said police kept up a barrage of tear gas and fired warning shots in the air to hold back protesters at all three entrances to the colonial-era building, a key symbol of state power.

Elsewhere, dozens of properties linked to top Rajapaksa loyalists were torched and mobs attacked the controversial Rajapaksa museum in the family's ancestral village in the island's south, razing it to the ground, police said.

Two wax statues of the Rajapaksa parents were flattened.


The sudden surge in violence comes despite a curfew and a state of emergency that was imposed on Friday.

The emergency order from President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the outgoing premier's younger brother, gives sweeping powers to the military amid vocal demands for him to step down over the country's deepening economic crisis.

Protesters and Sri Lankan religious leaders have blamed the former prime minister for instigating the family's supporters to attack unarmed protesters on Monday and fuelling the violence.

