21m ago

add bookmark

Around 30 missing as boat rescued off Canary Isles

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The Salvamento Maritimo boat Guardamar Talia on its arrival at the Arguineguin dock with several dozen migrants, on 28 August, 2021 in Arguineguin, Mogan, Gran Canaria, Spain. (Photo By Europa Press via Getty Images)
The Salvamento Maritimo boat Guardamar Talia on its arrival at the Arguineguin dock with several dozen migrants, on 28 August, 2021 in Arguineguin, Mogan, Gran Canaria, Spain. (Photo By Europa Press via Getty Images)
  • The boat had been carrying around 60 people when it set sail.
  • A Spanish NGO said said two boats had gone missing - one carrying 42 people and the other carrying 59.
  • In 2020, just over 23 000 migrants reached the Canary Islands, the highest number since 2006, and eight times more than in 2019.

Around 30 migrants from sub-Saharan Africa were believed lost at sea trying to cross to the Canary Islands, while more than 30 others were rescued by the coastguard, Spanish officials said Tuesday.

Rescuers from Salvamento Maritimo said they had found 32 migrants on board a dinghy off the island of Fuerteventura in the early hours of the morning, as well as the body of one person.

Survivors said the boat had been carrying around 60 people when it set sail, a source at the Spanish government delegation told AFP.

Caminando Fronteras, a Spanish NGO that monitors SOS calls from migrants at sea, said two boats had gone missing - one carrying 42 people and the other carrying 59 - and there was some confusion as to which one had been found.

Spokeswoman Siham Korriche told AFP there was contradictory information, with some survivors speaking of "12 or 14 people" missing.

"Both boats are inflatable, they left from the same area on the same day, so we don't know which boat was found," Korriche said, adding they had left from Tan-Tan in southern Morocco, and that the NGO was trying to contact the families.

Last week, another 11 went missing from another dinghy carrying nearly 40 people that tried to make a similar crossing. The Spanish coastguard plucked 28 people to safety.

Several hours later, the bodies of three women were found in the same area off the island of Lanzarote.

ALSO READ | US Supreme Court revives 'Remain in Mexico' immigration policy

And on 19 August, the coastguard rescued a woman clinging to an overturned dinghy who told her rescuers that about 50 migrants were aboard the dinghy when it departed.

The number of people trying to reach the Atlantic archipelago by boat has increased dramatically since late 2019 after checks on Mediterranean routes were tightened.

Last year, just over 23 000 migrants reached the Canary Islands, the highest number since 2006 and eight times more than in 2019, interior ministry figures show.

And the flow has not stopped, with figures to 15 August showing 8 222 migrants have arrived in the Canaries since the start of the year, more than twice as many as the same period in 2020.

According to the International Organisation for Migration, at least 428 migrants died or disappeared on the route to the Canary Islands between 1 January and 20 August - 102 more than in the same period last year.

But according to data compiled by Caminando Fronteras, the number of those missing presumed dead at sea is far higher, reaching 1 922 in the first six months of the year.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
spain
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should schools drop Life orientation from high school to save the 2021 academic year?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Definitely, let's remove another elective subject too
29% - 202 votes
Yes, it's not a necessary subject at this stage of the pandemic
43% - 302 votes
No, students need to learn these skills somewhere
29% - 201 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Nosicelo Mtebeni's death and the never-ending scourge of gender-based violence

28 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Nosicelo Mtebeni's death and the never-ending scourge of gender-based violence
PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?

21 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic

14 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic
PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?

07 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?
PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?

31 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?
view
Rand - Dollar
14.51
+0.9%
Rand - Pound
19.95
+1.2%
Rand - Euro
17.12
+1.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.60
+0.9%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+1.2%
Gold
1,808.05
-0.1%
Silver
23.90
-0.6%
Palladium
2,479.86
-0.2%
Platinum
1,013.00
+0.2%
Brent Crude
73.41
+1.0%
Top 40
61,039
+0.5%
All Share
67,428
+0.5%
Resource 10
66,371
-1.8%
Industrial 25
83,462
+1.7%
Financial 15
14,511
+1.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Restaurant staff sing and chant after customer leaves an R85k tip

14 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Restaurant staff sing and chant after customer leaves an R85k tip
FEEL GOOD | Miracle dog overcomes deadly canine parvovirus

11 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Miracle dog overcomes deadly canine parvovirus
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town customer leaves restaurant staff members a R20K tip

10 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town customer leaves restaurant staff members a R20K tip
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21225.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo