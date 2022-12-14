37m ago

add bookmark

As Hong Kong opens up, visitors can enter a gym or restaurant immediately

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
    • Hong Kong visitors can immediately enter the city's restaurants, gyms and other venues for the first time in almost three years as restrictions are lifted.
    • Arriving people now have no movement restrictions but they need to do a PCR Covid test on arrival and again two days after arriving.
    • People will still need to show a photograph or paper record of their Covid-19 vaccines at some venues which require it, the government said.

    People arriving in Hong Kong by international flights can immediately visit the city's restaurants, gyms and other venues for the first time in almost three years, with the scrapping of restrictions that barred them from such places for the first three days.

    The ending on Wednesday of an amber code that had been previously issued to international arrivals was announced on Tuesday by Chief Executive John Lee. Arriving people now have no movement restrictions but they need to do a PCR Covid test on arrival and again two days after arriving.

    Hong Kong's government also scrapped a mandatory Covid-19 mobile application on Wednesday which was used for people to check in at most venues from gyms and beauty salons to offices.

    People will still need to show a photograph or paper record of their Covid-19 vaccines at some venues which require it, the government said.

    "I think the government's Covid policy has not always been consistent, it changes according to what happen in other places," said a 40-year old local resident who gave his surname as Ngai.

    "Most of the residents want the city to reopen soon and ease the restrictions."

    Another resident, 36-year-old Lisa Ketelsen, said: "I think we are headed the right direction with the measures."

    In another loosening measure, the government announced late on Tuesday that travellers arriving in Hong Kong are free to continue directly to mainland China or Macau as long as they meet the required criteria. Under previous Covid-19 rules, travellers had to wait three days in the city before continuing to the mainland.

    The move comes after China jettisoned some of the world's toughest restrictions meant to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

    Hong Kong has closely followed China's zero-Covid policy since 2020 but began gradually easing restrictions in August, cutting mandated hotel quarantine to three days before scrapping it completely in September, more than two and a half years after the virus emerged.

    The rules have weighed on Hong Kong's economy since early 2020, speeding up an exodus of businesses, expatriates and local families who departed amid a drive by Beijing to more closely control the former British colony.


    We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
    In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
    Subscribe to News24
    Read more on:
    hong kongcoronavirus
    Lottery
    Get the latest numbers.
    Full list of lottery results
    Voting Booth
    Who are South Africa's best bet to win the URC this season?
    Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
    Results
    Bulls
    42% - 1073 votes
    Lions
    6% - 143 votes
    Stormers
    31% - 789 votes
    Sharks
    21% - 530 votes
    Vote
    Previous Results
    Podcasts
    PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders: South Korea

    09 Dec

    PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders: South Korea
    Podcast series: click here to find them all

    25 Jun 2021

    Podcast series: click here to find them all
    PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments

    25 Nov

    PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments
    PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5

    18 Nov

    PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5
    PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton

    11 Nov

    PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton
    True Crime Podcasts

    16 Sep 2021

    True Crime Podcasts
    Listen
    Rand - Dollar
    17.32
    -0.4%
    Rand - Pound
    21.39
    -0.1%
    Rand - Euro
    18.40
    -0.2%
    Rand - Aus dollar
    11.87
    -0.2%
    Rand - Yen
    0.13
    -0.3%
    Gold
    1,810.51
    -0.0%
    Silver
    23.77
    +0.2%
    Palladium
    1,925.98
    -0.5%
    Platinum
    1,038.00
    -0.0%
    Brent Crude
    80.68
    +3.3%
    Top 40
    68,971
    -1.0%
    All Share
    75,140
    -0.9%
    Resource 10
    73,338
    -1.8%
    Industrial 25
    94,222
    -0.7%
    Financial 15
    15,405
    -0.3%
    All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
    Good News
    Anele praises father on school-building project: 'My dad built the school, I am...

    13 Dec

    Anele praises father on school-building project: 'My dad built the school, I am just adding curtains'
    Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

    23 Sep

    Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
    Another feather in his cap! 11-year-old Durban author raises funds to save seabirds

    10 Dec

    Another feather in his cap! 11-year-old Durban author raises funds to save seabirds
    More than 200 000 lights go on display as Fish Hoek family transform their home...

    06 Dec

    More than 200 000 lights go on display as Fish Hoek family transform their home into a Christmas beacon
    More Good News stories
    Editorial feedback and complaints

    Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

    LEARN MORE
    Partner Content
    Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering

    13 Dec

    Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering
    Gauteng's Township Retail Programme boosting economic access in townships

    13 Dec

    Gauteng's Township Retail Programme boosting economic access in townships
    WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: Two ways businesses can embrace climate uncertainty

    08 Dec

    WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: Two ways businesses can embrace climate uncertainty
    Short-term insurance: Here are the best options to protect your home or car

    12 Dec

    Short-term insurance: Here are the best options to protect your home or car
    Find More
    © 2022 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
    Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
    Contact us
    Iab Logo