57m ago

add bookmark

As pandemic crisis bites, young Cubans find solace in sect with African origins

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Faced with economic hardships and the Covid-19 pandemic, many young Cubans have sought refuge in religion.
  • Abakua, a uniquely Cuban spiritual practice, has grown in Cuba and many have converted to the exclusively Cuban religious practice. 
  • The religion shares attributes with Santeria and Palomonte, other popular Latin American sects with African origins and influences from various belief systems.

    Five blindfolded young men kneel before a priest who is uttering blessings in the West African language Yoruba, while they vow to be brave, respectful and good to their community.

    But this scene is not taking place in West Africa: this is Cuba, and the five young men here are converting to Abakua, a uniquely Cuban spiritual practice.

    Faced with economic hardships and the Covid-19 pandemic, many young Cubans have sought refuge in religion, including Abakua, a belief system that originated as a brotherhood of protection for enslaved Africans in Havana nearly 200 years ago.

    "With this problem of the pandemic, it has grown a lot, we've had a lot of" new devotees, Juan Ruiz Ona, a religious leader, told AFP.

    The religion shares attributes with Santeria and Palomonte, other popular Latin American sects with African origins and influences from various belief systems.

    But while the other two are practiced across the region, Abakua is exclusive to Cuba.

    At the Efi Barondi Cama temple in Matanzas, 100 kilometers east of Havana, Ona is the Yamba - the second-highest ranking official.

    The private initiation ceremony for the young men taking place here is open only to the Abakuas and their guests.

    The person taking on the role of the Ireme - or little devil - rubs a chicken over the new disciples' bodies as part of a purifying ritual, before allowing them into the sacred space where the secret ritual takes place.

    Dancing to a rhythmic drumbeat, the Ireme represents the presence of the ancestors.

    'Support our brothers' 

    Becoming an Abakua has traditionally been difficult, and the secret rules imposed on devotees were notoriously harsh.

    There are about 130 Abakua fraternities in Cuba, made up entirely of heterosexual men.

    The fraternities are known as "powers," "games" or "plants."

    Over time, the groups have lost their cloak of secrecy, but not their rigid principles, such as the support for brothers in faith.

    Ruiz said:

    During this pandemic... we've tried to support our brothers, even though some have died, others were ill, and others we visited and helped.

    Like many Cubans, some of the faithful have emigrated and send money home to help their fraternity.

    "We're a constructive institution, we contribute with our revolution and our young," added Ruiz, a firm supporter of the island nation's communist regime.

    Following the 1959 socialist revolution, the government declared itself atheist, but after the fall of the Soviet Union - the regime's major backer - Cuba in 1990 became an officially secular state, albeit with a Catholic majority.

    Sociologists estimate that 85 percent of the population of 11.2 million consider themselves believers --though not necessarily practicing ones - of a religion, often in sects that combine Catholicism with animist African beliefs.

    Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

    We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
    In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
    Subscribe to News24
    Read more on:
    cubareligion
    Lottery
    Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
    Full list of lottery results
    Lockdown For
    DAYS
    HRS
    MINS
    Podcasts
    PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

    11 Dec

    PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
    Podcast series: click here to find them all

    25 Jun

    Podcast series: click here to find them all
    My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

    10 Dec

    My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
    PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

    04 Dec

    PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
    PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

    27 Nov

    PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
    True Crime Podcasts

    16 Sep

    True Crime Podcasts
    Listen
    Rand - Dollar
    15.94
    +0.0%
    Rand - Pound
    21.47
    +0.1%
    Rand - Euro
    18.01
    +0.4%
    Rand - Aus dollar
    11.56
    -0.1%
    Rand - Yen
    0.14
    +0.2%
    Gold
    1,800.22
    -0.2%
    Silver
    22.71
    -0.5%
    Palladium
    1,975.13
    -0.5%
    Platinum
    969.82
    -0.3%
    Brent Crude
    79.23
    +0.4%
    Top 40
    66,828
    +0.3%
    All Share
    73,471
    +0.3%
    Resource 10
    70,738
    +0.4%
    Industrial 25
    95,022
    +0.1%
    Financial 15
    14,794
    +0.8%
    All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
    Feel Good
    FEEL GOOD | UCT students design WiBOX that keeps people online during load shedding

    21 Dec

    FEEL GOOD | UCT students design WiBOX that keeps people online during load shedding
    KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans

    14 Dec

    KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans
    News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

    11 Nov 2019

    News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
    WATCH | 'Being brown is lovable!' Mom makes dolls to promote diversity in toy...

    16 Dec

    WATCH | 'Being brown is lovable!' Mom makes dolls to promote diversity in toy industry
    More Feel Good news stories
    Editorial feedback and complaints

    Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

    LEARN MORE
    © 2021 (2.0.21343.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
    Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
    Contact Us
    Iab Logo