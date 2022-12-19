1h ago

add bookmark

As protests wane, family of Peru's ousted leader offered asylum in Mexico

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Ex-President Pedro Castillo (Photo by Lucas Aguayo Araos/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Ex-President Pedro Castillo (Photo by Lucas Aguayo Araos/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
  • Mexico offered asylum to the family of Peru's ex-president.
  • Pedro Castillo was abruptly removed from power and arrested after seeking to dissolve Congress and rule by decree.
  • His wife stands accused of criminal conspiracy and money laundering as part of an alleged graft network headed by Castillo.

Mexico has offered asylum to the graft-accused family of Peru's ex-president Pedro Castillo, his successor announced, as protests prompted by the leftist leader's ouster appeared to be waning.

Embattled Castillo was abruptly removed from power and arrested this month after seeking to dissolve Congress and rule by decree.

His ouster drew criticism from leftist Latin American allies including Mexico, as well as from thousands of supporters who took to the streets to demand his release.

On Sunday, Dina Boluarte who took Castillo's place, said Mexico had offered to take in her predecessor's wife and children.

"A few days ago, the foreign minister (of Peru, Ana Cecilia Gervasi) informed me that the Mexican state had given political asylum" to Castillo's family, Boluarte told the Panorama TV programme.


Boluarte, who was Castillo's vice president until his ouster, did not specify whether the family members - Castillo's wife, two children and sister-in-law - have left the country.

Castillo's wife, Lilia Paredes, stands accused by prosecutors of criminal conspiracy and money laundering as part of an alleged graft network headed by her husband.

The "criminal organization" Castillo stands accused of running is alleged to have handed out public contracts in exchange for kickbacks.

Paredes' sister Yenifer is also accused in the alleged plot.

Tourists stuck 

Castillo, a rural former school teacher and union leader, unexpectedly took power from Peru's traditional political elite in elections last year.

He immediately came under fire from his political rivals and soon also found himself in the cross-hairs of prosecutors investigating graft claims.

His term saw three prime ministers and seven interior ministers come and go in just over a year.

Opinion polls have shown massive public disapproval of Castillo's management of the country, but thousands nevertheless spilled into the streets when he was ousted by the very Congress he had sought to dissolve, and then arrested.

A subsequent security clampdown, which has seen the deployment of armed soldiers amid a state of emergency, has left 20 protesters dead.

Castillo is being held in pre-trial detention on charges of rebellion and conspiracy.

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and the fellow leftist leaders of Bolivia, Argentina and Colombia have all expressed support for Castillo.

Demonstrations in recent weeks - which have included roadblocks and airport disruptions - called for Boluarte's resignation and for elections scheduled for 2026 to be brought forward to next year.

Operations at the airport of Arequipa, Peru's second busiest, resumed on Monday after a week of closure due to protests that saw the runway obstructed with stones, sticks and burning tires.

The airport disruption stranded hundreds of tourists, including at the Inca citadel of Machu Picchu.

On Monday, neighbor Chile said a chartered plane would evacuate tourists from Cusco, near the World Heritage Site, to Lima.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
pedro castillomexicoperu
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Cyril Ramaphosa has been re-elected as the ANC president:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's what's best for the country
52% - 1388 votes
Zweli Mkhize was a better option
2% - 56 votes
It makes no difference
46% - 1240 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 2): Turkey

16 Dec

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 2): Turkey
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 1): South Korea

09 Dec

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 1): South Korea
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments

25 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments
PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5

18 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.32
+1.8%
Rand - Pound
21.08
+1.6%
Rand - Euro
18.39
+1.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.63
+1.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+1.8%
Gold
1,789.19
-0.3%
Silver
23.01
-0.9%
Palladium
1,681.00
-1.4%
Platinum
983.85
-0.7%
Brent Crude
79.04
-2.8%
Top 40
67,262
+0.5%
All Share
73,360
+0.5%
Resource 10
70,725
-0.2%
Industrial 25
90,786
-0.3%
Financial 15
15,692
+3.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
PICS | 'Load shedding won't stop the cheer': Cape Town couple lights up to help...

15h ago

PICS | 'Load shedding won't stop the cheer': Cape Town couple lights up to help animals in need
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Anele praises father on school-building project: 'My dad built the school, I am...

13 Dec

Anele praises father on school-building project: 'My dad built the school, I am just adding curtains'
Another feather in his cap! 11-year-old Durban author raises funds to save seabirds

10 Dec

Another feather in his cap! 11-year-old Durban author raises funds to save seabirds
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won

15 Dec

Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won
WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?

15 Dec

WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?
22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses

15 Dec

22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses
Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering

13 Dec

Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering
Find More
© 2022 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo