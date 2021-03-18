15m ago

add bookmark

Asian community angry, stunned after Atlanta spa killings

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Police have said suspect Robert Aaron Long, has so far denied a racist motive for the three shootings.
  • Stephanie Cho, executive director of advocacy group Asian Americans Advancing Justice-Atlanta, said "white supremacy is killing us."
  • Bouquets of flowers have been laid in front of the doors of two of the targeted spas.

Sadness, anger and fear were coursing on Wednesday through Stephanie Cho, a day after a gunman's attack on spas in the Atlanta area killed eight people - most of whom were Asian women.

Police have said suspect Robert Aaron Long, a 21-year-old white man, has so far denied a racist motive for the three shootings in the southern US state of Georgia.

But Cho, the executive director of advocacy group Asian Americans Advancing Justice-Atlanta, fiercely disagreed.

"White supremacy is literally killing us," she said amid a spike in violence targeting Asian-Americans during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Violence against Asian communities has been under the radar... for many years," she said adding that despite her pain over the shootings, she also feels "resilience."

Bouquets of flowers were laid on Wednesday in front of the doors of two of the targeted spas, located across the street from each other in northeast Atlanta, where four of the victims were killed and one man wounded.

At Aromatherapy Spa, where one woman was killed, the "Open" and "Welcome" signs were still lit.

And at Gold Spa, in a brick building across the street where three women were killed, a scrolling marquee still advertised jacuzzi and sauna services - available seven days a week.

It was at another spa, Young's Asian Massage, in an Atlanta suburb, that four other people were killed and two wounded in a shooting only hours earlier.

'A hate crime against Asian Americans'

The manager of Studio 219 Ink tattoo shop, Anthony Smith, told AFP in the five years he has been in the area near the Gold and Aromatherapy spas he has never seen the kind of violence that befell the neighborhood Tuesday night.

Police said suspect Long told them he had a sex addiction and wanted to "eliminate" a "temptation", but denied that the attacks were racist.

The violence comes at a time of extreme tension for the Asian American community.

The number of attacks and hate crimes against Asian Americans has exploded since the beginning of the pandemic, according to anti-extremism groups.

Activists lay some of the blame for that increase at the feet of former president Donald Trump, who repeatedly referred to the coronavirus as the "China virus".

"It's a bit scary," Sam, a 20-year-old of Chinese origin who did not want to give his full name, told AFP in Atlanta, where he works at a smoothie bar.

"Before it did not really affect me, but now that they are targeting Asians, it's scary," he said. "We should take security measure, for self-defense."

READ | Robert Long: Former roommate says Georgia shooter expressed shame over sex addiction

Georgia residents of Asian origin make up about 4.1% of the state's population, or about 500 000 people, most of them Korean or of Korean descent.

For Sarah Park, president of the Korean American Coalition - Metro Atlanta, the racism involved in the spa attacks is clear.

"Yes it is a hate crime against Asian Americans," she said, criticizing what she sees as authorities' reluctance to go after violence that targets women working for low wages and who often speak little to no English.

"We have a right to protect our community and they will protected if everybody do their parts," she said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
robert aaron longatlantacrime
Lottery
3 scoop the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
38% - 6079 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
25% - 4041 votes
No, I don't think they need it
37% - 5919 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.70
(+0.4)
GBP/ZAR
20.54
(+0.4)
EUR/ZAR
17.56
(+0.0)
AUD/ZAR
11.49
(+0.6)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(+0.2)
Gold
1,735.50
(-0.5)
Silver
26.18
(-0.5)
Platinum
1,212.00
(-0.2)
Brent Crude
68.00
(-0.6)
Palladium
2,624.00
(+2.0)
All Share
67,048
(+0.8)
Top 40
61,335
(+0.9)
Financial 15
12,366
(-0.0)
Industrial 25
87,203
(+0.7)
Resource 10
67,994
(+1.3)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Makeshift library a safe haven for Cape Town children living in...

17 Mar

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Makeshift library a safe haven for Cape Town children living in gang hotspot
FEEL GOOD | UKZN team breaks African rocket altitude record

11 Mar

FEEL GOOD | UKZN team breaks African rocket altitude record
FEEL GOOD | Scholarship programme sends Tembisa teen to university

10 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Scholarship programme sends Tembisa teen to university
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21076.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo