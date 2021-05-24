Assailant shot dead after stabbing 2 men in Jerusalem - Israeli police

Jerusalem – An assailant stabbed two young Israeli men before being shot dead by police at a tram station in Jerusalem on Monday, Israeli police told AFP.

Police spokesperson Micky Rosenfeld said:

Attacker shot and killed.

Hadassah medical centre said it was treating two men in their 20s for stab wounds. Both were in moderate condition and one was identified by the army as a soldier.



There was no immediate confirmation of the assailant's identity.

Volatile situation

The incident happened a short distance from Sheikh Jarrah, which saw weeks of protests against the planned expulsion of Palestinians from their homes in the occupied east Jerusalem neighbourhood, in the build-up to this month's fighting between Israel and Gaza militants.

The 10 May rocket attack by Palestinian militants led to Israeli air strikes, an escalation that cost the lives of 248 people in Gaza and 12 in Israel.



The violence ended in an Egyptian-brokered truce on Friday.

But the weekend saw Israeli police crack down again on stone-throwing protesters at the highly sensitive Al-Aqsa mosque compound, in a sign of how volatile the situation remains.