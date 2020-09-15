12m ago

add bookmark

Assassination plot: Donald Trump vows '1 000 times greater' response to any Iran attack

play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
US President Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump
PHOTO: Gallo Images/Getty Images
  • Donald Trump vowed that any attack by Iran would be met with a response "1 000 times greater in magnitude".
  • This follows reports Iran plans to avenge the killing of top general Qasem Soleimani and is plotting to assassinate the US ambassador to South Africa.
  • Relations between the US and Iran have been tense since the Iranian revolution and in January, a US drone strike killed Soleimani in Baghdad.

Washington – US President Donald Trump on Monday vowed that any attack by Iran would be met with a response "1 000 times greater in magnitude", after reports that Iran planned to avenge the killing of top general Qasem Soleimani.

A US media report, quoting unnamed officials, said that an alleged Iranian plot to assassinate the US ambassador to South Africa was planned before the presidential election in November.

"According to press reports, Iran may be planning an assassination, or other attack, against the United States in retaliation for the killing of terrorist leader Soleimani," Trump tweeted.

"Any attack by Iran, in any form, against the United States will be met with an attack on Iran that will be 1 000 times greater in magnitude!"

Relations between Washington and Tehran have been tense since the Iranian revolution, and have spiralled since Trump unilaterally pulled out of a landmark international nuclear deal with Iran in May 2018.

In January, a US drone strike killed Soleimani in Baghdad, and Washington is pushing to extend an arms embargo on Iran that starts to progressively expire in October as well as re-imposing UN sanctions on the Islamic republic.

Iran denies plot

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday declined to comment directly on the reported threat to Lana Marks, the US ambassador to South Africa who is a close ally of Trump.

But Pompeo told Fox News that "the Islamic Republic of Iran has engaged in assassination efforts all across the world. They have assassinated people in Europe and in other parts of the world. We take these... allegations seriously".

"We make very clear to the Islamic Republic of Iran that this kind of activity – attacking any American any place at any time, whether it's an American diplomat, an ambassador, or one of our service members – is completely unacceptable."

The Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson on Monday dismissed the report of an assassination plot as "baseless" and part of "repetitive and rotten methods to create an anti-Iranian atmosphere on the international stage".

The Iranian navy last week said it drove off American aircraft that flew close to an area where military exercises were under way near the Strait of Hormuz.

The military said three US aircraft were detected by Iran's air force radars after they entered the country's air defence identification zone.

In June last year, a US RQ-4 drone was shot down by Iran after allegedly violating Iranian airspace – a claim the US has denied.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

Related Links
Ambassador assassination plot: SSA assures safety of Lana Marks, while Iran dismisses media reports
US claims Iran plotting to kill ambassador to SA, Lana Marks
Iran nuclear deal parties meet amid US pressure
Read more on:
donald trumpusirandiplomacyus politics
Lottery
1 lucky player bags R323k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Gyms are now open again. Have you gone back yet?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and it was great
21% - 2909 votes
Yes, but I wasn't impressed and won't be back soon
5% - 627 votes
No, I'm not comfortable with going back yet
53% - 7245 votes
Not yet, but I plan to
21% - 2803 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle

12 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart

05 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week

01 Sep

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week
PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours

29 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

25 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.48
(+0.94)
ZAR/GBP
21.28
(+0.55)
ZAR/EUR
19.61
(+0.79)
ZAR/AUD
12.08
(+0.39)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.91)
Gold
1965.70
(+0.52)
Silver
27.44
(+1.07)
Platinum
966.00
(+1.04)
Brent Crude
40.14
(-0.37)
Palladium
2329.00
(+1.20)
All Share
56553.86
(+0.40)
Top 40
52168.23
(+0.37)
Financial 15
10101.08
(-0.61)
Industrial 25
74860.07
(-0.45)
Resource 10
57768.70
(+1.80)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies

01 Sep

PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20254.3) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo