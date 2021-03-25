1h ago

add bookmark

AstraZeneca lowers vaccine efficacy to 76% in updated US trial data

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • AstraZeneca updated the efficacy of its Covid-19 vaccine.
  • It says the vaccine is 76% effective at preventing any kind of symptomatic Covid-19.
  • The US now has three authorised vaccines - Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson.

British-Swedish drug-maker AstraZeneca on Wednesday revised down by three percentage points the effectiveness of its Covid vaccine after American authorities raised concerns that results reported from its US trial were outdated.

LIVE | All the latest coronavirus and lockdown updates

The company now says its vaccine is 76% rather than 79% effective at preventing any kind of symptomatic Covid.

It remains 100% effective against severe Covid, it added.

The move came after an independent panel of experts appointed to supervise the trial expressed concern that AstraZeneca had failed to include updated data in its initially released figure.

The US National Institutes of Health then issued a highly unusual statement asking AstraZeneca to work with the panel and issue a new press release.

"We look forward to filing our regulatory submission for Emergency Use Authorization in the US and preparing for the rollout of millions of doses across America," said Mene Pangalos executive vice president of biopharmaceuticals research and development.

READ | AstraZeneca: Public relations nightmare around vaccine may lead to vaccine hesitancy - researchers

Final efficacy figure

The new figure is based on 190 people who fell sick among 32 449 trial participants, two-thirds of whom received the vaccine while the rest received a placebo.

The previous figure was based on 141 cases, with a cut-off in mid-February.

The company added there are 14 additional or probable Covid cases left to be adjudicated.

Depending on whether these occurred in the vaccine or placebo group, the final efficacy figure could go up or down a few percentage points.

The company added the vaccine efficacy in people 65-years-old and over was 85%, but the statistical range for this figure - anywhere between 58% and 95% - make it less meaningful and the sample size was not mentioned.

READ | 'Troubling' cases justify AstraZeneca pause - French vaccine chief

Eight cases of severe Covid occurred - all in the placebo group.

AstraZeneca was an early frontrunner in the global race to develop a Covid vaccine, and was heavily favoured by the United States, which ordered 300 million doses - more than its first orders for Moderna's and Pfizer's shots.

But a series of communications blunders eroded US agencies' confidence.

The US now has three authorised vaccines - Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson - and should have enough supply to more than cover the adult population by the end of May.

However, authorisation by the Food and Drug Administration - considered the gold standard regulator - would go a long way to calm global doubts over the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Several European countries paused rollout of the shot over potential blood clot risks before later resuming its use.

The European Medicines Agency deemed the vaccine safe and said it was not associated with blood clotting generally - but added it could not rule out a link to two highly rare forms of clotting, and suggested these risks be mentioned on a warning label.

The AstraZeneca vaccine is still seen as vital to vaccinating the world because of its low price and the fact it can be stored long term at fridge temperatures.

It uses an adenovirus that causes colds in chimpanzees, modified so it can't replicate, to carry the gene for a key protein of the coronavirus into human cells.

The cells then produce that protein on their surface, training the immune system should it encounter the real virus.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
astrazenecauscoronavirus
Lottery
Ka-ching! Daily Lotto jackpot goes to 2 lucky players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you choose to continue working from home after the coronavirus lockdown if given the option?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's much better for me
39% - 1107 votes
No ways! I can't wait to get back to the office
12% - 354 votes
A mixture of both would suit me best
48% - 1375 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.94
(-0.3)
GBP/ZAR
20.45
(-0.3)
EUR/ZAR
17.65
(-0.2)
AUD/ZAR
11.34
(-0.1)
JPY/ZAR
0.14
(-0.5)
Gold
1,734.67
(0.0)
Silver
25.07
(-0.1)
Platinum
1,172.30
(+0.0)
Brent Crude
64.41
(+6.0)
Palladium
2,639.67
(+0.1)
All Share
65,257
(0.0)
Top 40
59,769
(0.0)
Financial 15
11,937
(0.0)
Industrial 25
86,580
(0.0)
Resource 10
64,969
(0.0)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
'I had no idea she could write so well' - mother of Grade 4 story competition...

19 Mar

'I had no idea she could write so well' - mother of Grade 4 story competition winner in Cape Town
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Makeshift library a safe haven for Cape Town children living in...

17 Mar

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Makeshift library a safe haven for Cape Town children living in gang hotspot
FEEL GOOD | UKZN team breaks African rocket altitude record

11 Mar

FEEL GOOD | UKZN team breaks African rocket altitude record
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21076.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo