20 Jul

At least 10 dead, dozens missing after landslide in western India

  • At least 10 people died following landslides triggered by heavy rains in Indian's western Maharashtra state. 
  • With many feared trapped under debris, rescue teams battled lashing rains on Thursday to search for those unaccounted for. 
  • The landslide occurred in Irshalwadi, a mountain village in Raigad late on Wednesday night.

A landslide triggered by heavy rains in India’s western Maharashtra state has killed at least 10 people, with many others feared trapped under piles of debris, officials say.

Rescue teams on Thursday were battling lashing rain in the remote, hilly and forested Raigad district, with people scrambling at mounds of earth and rubble.

The landslide occurred in Irshalwadi, a mountain village in Raigad late on Wednesday night, the state's Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis tweeted.

Harsh weather conditions have hampered rescue efforts and authorities have sent in medical teams to help the injured, he added. estimated that at least 225 people lived in the village, Fadnavis told the state assembly.

READ | Search for missing after landslide kills 8 in Colombia

While 75 people have been rescued, many others are still stuck in the hamlet, about 60 kilometres from the state capital, Mumbai, an official told the Press Trust of India news agency.

State Chief Minister Eknath Shinde arrived at the site on Thursday and told reporters:

The priority now is to rescue those still trapped beneath the rubble.

Some pockets of Raigad district, dotted with old forts and laced with trekking trails, received as much as 400mm of rain in the last 24 hours, according to the weather department.

A landslide in a nearby village killed more than 80 people two years ago.

India’s weather department has put Maharashtra and neighbouring Gujarat states on alert as the region has been lashed by incessant rains this week.

The downpours have disrupted life for many in the state, including in Mumbai where authorities on Thursday shut schools. Local train services have been disrupted with water flowing inside stations and over tracks, local media reported.

Roads have been submerged, causing traffic jams and leaving commuters stranded, as the National Disaster Response Force deployed teams across the state.

India landslides
India’s National Disaster Response Force personnel inspected the site of a landslide at Irshalwadi village of Raigad district in Maharashtra state on 20 July 2023.

A wave of extreme heat, wildfires, torrential rain and flooding has wreaked havoc around the world in recent days, raising new fears about the pace of climate change.

Flash floods, landslides, and accidents caused by heavy rain have killed more than 100 people in India since the onset of the monsoon season on 1 June, mostly in the north which has seen 41% more rain than normal, the India Meteorological Department said.

This week, the Yamuna river reached the compound walls of the Taj Mahal for the first time in 45 years, submerging several historical monuments and gardens surrounding the 17th-century, white-marble mausoleum.

In New Delhi, jammed flood gates and a broken drainage regulator let water from Yamuna flow into the city last week, inundating several areas including around the historic Red Fort, and Raj Ghat – a memorial dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi.


