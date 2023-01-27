At least 10 wounded in east Jerusalem synagogue shooting: medics, police

Israeli emergency service personnel and security forces stand near a covered body at the site of a reported attack in a settler neighbourhood of Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem, on January 27, 2023.
AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP
A shooting at a synagogue in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem during Shabbat prayers on Friday wounded 10 people, including many with "critical" injuries, police and medics said.
A police statement said there had been "terror attack in a synagogue in Jerusalem... The shooting terrorist was neutralised at the scene. Large police forces are at the scene."
The Magen David Adom emergency response service said medics were treating "10 victims in multiple conditions, including critical."
The shooting was in the Neve Yaakov neighbourhood of Jerusalem's eastern sector, which was annexed by Israel after the 1967 Six Day War.
