22 Apr

add bookmark

At least 100 more arrests coming in US Capitol riot probe - prosecutors

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Supporters of US President Donald Trump protest inside the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC.
Supporters of US President Donald Trump protest inside the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC.
Brent Stirton/Getty Images
  • The US Justice Department says at least 100 more people will be charged for the January Capitol Hill siege.
  • Over 400 people have been charged in connection with the deadly attack.
  • The department said the investigation and prosecution will likely be one of the largest in American history.

The US Justice Department on Thursday said it expects to charge at least 100 more people for taking part in the deadly 6 January attack on the US Capitol, bringing the total number of defendants to more than 500.

"Over 400 individuals have been charged in connection with the Capitol attack," federal prosecutors said in a court filing. "The investigation continues and the government expects that at least one hundred additional individuals will be charged."

The Justice Department made the disclosure in a set of similar court filings asking judges to postpone deadlines in pending prosecutions.

"The investigation and prosecution of the Capitol attack will likely be one of the largest in American history, both in terms of the number of defendants prosecuted and the nature and volume of the evidence," the court filings stated.

ALSO READ | US Capitol Police officer died of natural causes after attack -medical examiner

Supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in an attempt to stop Congress from formally certifying President Joe Biden's election victory.

The violence started shortly after Trump rallied his supporters and urged them to fight to stop the certification of Biden's win.

The siege left five people dead and more than 130 police officers injured.

The FBI has been increasingly focused on suspects with ties to right-wing extremist groups including the Oath Keepers and the Proud Boys.

More than 40 members or associates of the two groups have been arrested and charged so far.

A founding member of the Oath Keepers last week became the first person to plead guilty to taking part in the riot, and prosecutors have said other defendants are in plea discussions.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
uscapitol hill siege
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
As a child or as an adult, have you ever been a victim of bullying?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, at school
55% - 4223 votes
Yes, at work
18% - 1371 votes
No, I've never experienced this
27% - 2110 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.31
(+0.5)
GBP/ZAR
19.80
(-0.3)
EUR/ZAR
17.19
(+0.3)
AUD/ZAR
11.03
(-0.2)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(+0.5)
Gold
1,783.38
(-0.6)
Silver
26.12
(-1.6)
Platinum
1,207.13
(-0.8)
Brent Crude
65.32
(-1.9)
Palladium
2,831.19
(-1.7)
All Share
66,972
(-0.3)
Top 40
61,183
(-0.4)
Financial 15
12,096
(-0.2)
Industrial 25
86,814
(+0.1)
Resource 10
68,622
(-0.9)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice...

22 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice records song with DJ Tira
FEEL GOOD | 13-year-old Cape Town transplant patient thanks doctors from the...

21 Apr

FEEL GOOD | 13-year-old Cape Town transplant patient thanks doctors from the bottom of her new heart
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town pony left for dead rehabilitated and looking for a new home

20 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town pony left for dead rehabilitated and looking for a new home
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo