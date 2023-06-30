32m ago

Share

At least 13 die in extreme heat wave in US

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
US officials say at least 13 people have died from the extreme heat wave that has hit the southern parts of the country over the past two weeks. File image
US officials say at least 13 people have died from the extreme heat wave that has hit the southern parts of the country over the past two weeks. File image
Getty Images
  • At least 13 people have died from the extreme heat wave that's affected the southern United States for two weeks.
  • The highest death toll, 11 people, was registered in Texas, near the Mexican border.
  • Among the dead is a 14-year-old who died last week when he was hiking in Big Bend National Park in Texas. 

At least 13 people have died from the extreme heat wave that has been tormenting the southern United States for two weeks, officials said on Friday, with air in other parts of the country polluted by forest fires in Canada.

The highest death toll, 11 people, was registered in Webb County, Texas, near the Mexican border.

"As of Wednesday, there has been 11 total deaths," local officials said in a statement to AFP.

"Ten are Webb County residents, the eleventh death was from a neighboring county that was brought to a local hospital and unfortunately passed away."

READ | Scores die in northern India as heat wave scorches region

A 14-year-old died last week when he was hiking in Big Bend National Park in Texas, where temperatures reached 48 degrees Celsius. Tragically, the victim's stepfather died in a car accident as he was rushing to the boy's rescue.

And a 62-year-old woman died in the neighboring state of Louisiana last week, after a storm left thousands of families without power and thus without air conditioning, according to local officials.

In recent days, temperatures in some southern US cities have felt like 45 degrees Celsius, with the pavement cracking in Houston, Texas and authorities setting up cooling centers in the city of with 2.3 million.

Meanwhile, Canada continued to battle the worst forest fire season in its history, a phenomenon that scientists say is exacerbated by human-induced climate change.

As smoke drifted south, large parts of the United States that are home to more than 120 million people, from the Midwest to the East Coast, remained under air quality alerts.

In New York and Philadelphia, the air was considered unhealthy, according to the government platform AirNow.

Air quality alerts were also issued in the Canadian province of Ontario, as well as for much of the North American Great Lakes and parts of Minnesota, North Carolina and Georgia.

Smoke from the wildfires has also drifted across the Atlantic Ocean and over European countries, including Portugal and Spain.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
usheatwave
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What do you think about the ANC's new mission to bring the DA under 50% electoral support in the Western Cape?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
The ANC doesn’t stand a chance
67% - 2104 votes
It's possible with solid provincial leadership
4% - 124 votes
If the DA loses support, it won't be to the ANC
29% - 904 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions

26 Jun

LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions
LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?

26 Jun

LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?
LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash

22 Jun

LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash
LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far

21 Jun

LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far
LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport...

20 Jun

LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport standoff
LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?

20 Jun

LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.84
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
23.92
-1.0%
Rand - Euro
20.55
-0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.55
-1.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.7%
Platinum
902.36
+1.2%
Palladium
1,228.64
-1.0%
Gold
1,919.40
+0.6%
Silver
22.78
+0.9%
Brent Crude
74.34
+0.4%
Top 40
70,706
+1.6%
All Share
76,028
+1.5%
Resource 10
61,995
+1.3%
Industrial 25
106,420
+1.5%
Financial 15
16,057
+1.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital

29 Jun

Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital
EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery

27 Jun

EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery
PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness...

24 Jun

PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness about animal abuse
Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit...

23 Jun

Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit toilets in 3 months
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Gauteng MEC visits SA’s largest freestanding solar plant powering a brewery

29 Jun

Gauteng MEC visits SA’s largest freestanding solar plant powering a brewery
WATCH: The Lessons of the Cyber War Frontier

28 Jun

WATCH: The Lessons of the Cyber War Frontier
Absa Money Makeover: Success is a small step taken right now

28 Jun

Absa Money Makeover: Success is a small step taken right now
WATCH | Invest in the future you want to invest in | Ahead of the Curve

25 Jun

WATCH | Invest in the future you want to invest in | Ahead of the Curve
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23173.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo