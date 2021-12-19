27m ago

add bookmark

At least 13 killed in Guatemala Indigenous land dispute

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A Guatemala police officer attends his canine.
A Guatemala police officer attends his canine.
Johan Ordonez, AFP
  • A police officer and 12 people were killed in a Guatemalan land dispute.
  • The violence centred on the village of Chiquix.
  • Two police officers were wounded.

At least 13 people were killed in western Guatemala, including women, children and a policeman, in a long-running land dispute between Indigenous villages, police said on Saturday.

Police said the confrontation began on Friday and lasted until Saturday in an area located about 160km west of the Guatemalan capital by road.

Twelve people "have recently been found dead in the village of Chiquix, located on the side of Nahuala, which is a territorial boundary in the conflict with (the neighbouring village) of Santa Catarina Ixtahuacan", the National Civil Police (PNC) said in a statement.

READ | Mexico urges US migration rethink after horror crash kills 55

It also reported the death of an officer, and added that "among the dead are children, men and women".

A "semi-burned" truck was found at the site, as well as a patrol car with bullet holes that is believed to have been attacked, police added.

  • Two other police officers were wounded, according to the statement, which did not give further details.
  • The conflict between the two municipalities inhabited by Indigenous Mayans dates back a century, President Alejandro Giammattei said in May 2020, shortly after an escalation of violence in the area led him to decree a state of siege.


The differences "have persisted for more than 100 years" and have "claimed the lives of many, many villagers involved in the supposed defence of their lands", Giammattei said at the time, when he also set up a dialogue to try to resolve the conflict.

Last August, Interior Minister Gendri Reyes made a commitment to the inhabitants of the area to reinforce police presence in both municipalities to prevent conflict.

Law enforcement "reject this type of inhumane, irrational acts", the police said after the new events.

Did you know you can listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
guatemala
Lottery
Super Saturday for 2 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What did you think of FIA race director Michael Masi's decisions which affected the race result on Sunday?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's left a bitter taste for the sport
21% - 1878 votes
He did the right thing, we saw real racing
53% - 4734 votes
No surprise, FIA has been inconsistent all year
26% - 2324 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

22 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.92
+0.0%
Rand - Pound
21.08
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.90
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.35
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.0%
Gold
1,798.11
0.0%
Silver
22.37
0.0%
Palladium
1,785.11
0.0%
Platinum
938.02
0.0%
Brent Crude
73.52
-2.0%
Top 40
64,680
-0.7%
All Share
71,203
-0.4%
Resource 10
68,486
+1.1%
Industrial 25
91,786
-2.5%
Financial 15
14,402
+0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans

14 Dec

KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans
WATCH | 'Being brown is lovable!' Mom makes dolls to promote diversity in toy...

16 Dec

WATCH | 'Being brown is lovable!' Mom makes dolls to promote diversity in toy industry
FEEL GOOD | Activist cycles from Joburg to Cape Town to raise funds for girl...

15 Dec

FEEL GOOD | Activist cycles from Joburg to Cape Town to raise funds for girl fighting cancer
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (2.0.21343.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo