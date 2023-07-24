1h ago

At least 15 dead, 19 missing after boat sinking in Indonesia

This handout photo from Indonesia's National Rescue Agency (Basarnas) shows members of a rescue team setting out to conduct search and rescue operations in Buton Tengah, Sulawesi after a ferry sank.
Handout/Basarnas/AFP


  • A boat sank off Indonesia's Sulawesi island.
  • So far, at least 15 people are dead.
  • The ferry had 40 passengers on board.

At least 15 people are dead after a boat sank off Indonesia's Sulawesi island, according to local authorities.

The boat had 40 passengers on board when it sank at approximately 00:00 (16:00 GMT) and authorities are searching for 19 people who remain missing, Indonesia’s national search and rescue agency said on Monday.

Six passengers were rescued and are being treated in hospital, the agency said.

It was not clear how many people were on board as it is not uncommon in Indonesia for the actual number of passengers on a boat to differ from the manifest.

"The search will be conducted by dividing into two teams. The first team will dive around the accident site," Muhamad Arafah, head of the local search and rescue agency in Kendari city in Southeast Sulawesi, said in a statement.

"The second team will conduct a sweep above the water surface around the accident site using a rubberboat and longboat."

READ | Parents of Syrians missing in Greece boat tragedy 'pray day and night'

AFP reported that the boat was crossing a bay between the villages of Lanto and Lagili in Central Buton regency on Muna island in Southeast Sulawesi, said the local office's spokesperson Wahyudin, who like many Indonesians goes by one name.

Wahyudin said the vessel was a wooden passenger boat and not a ferry as initially reported.

He warned the total number of passengers on board could have been higher than registered but refused to confirm local media reports the boat was overcrowded.

Indonesian media reported that villagers had travelled for a local celebration and gathered on an overcrowded boat that capsized on its way back across the bay.

Wahyudin said the agency would provide an update on the cause and missing passengers later on Monday.

Ferry accidents are not uncommon in Indonesia, which is the world’s largest archipelago country with more than 17 000 islands.

In 2018, as many as 192 people drowned when an overloaded ferry overturned and sank on Lake Toba on Sumatra island.

In May last year, a ferry with more than 800 people on board ran aground in waters off East Nusa Tenggara province. 

No one was hurt in the incident.

