23m ago

add bookmark

At least 15 dead after SUV, truck collide in California: hospital

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(iStock)
(iStock)

At least 15 people were killed in southern California on Tuesday when a vehicle packed with people collided with a large truck, officials said.

"We believe there was 27 passengers in this SUV that struck a semi-truck full of gravel," said Judy Cruz, an official from El Centro regional medical center.

She said 14 people died at the scene of the crash near El Centro, California, which is close to the border with Mexico, and another person died after being rushed to the hospital.

At least five other victims of the collision, which was under investigation, were taken by helicopter to other hospitals in the region, Cruz told a press briefing.

The SUV involved in the accident was a Ford Expedition, which would have a legal capacity of about eight people, police told US media.

The first images of the collision broadcast by local media showed a semi-truck crashed into the side of a burgundy-coloured SUV that appeared to have California license plates.

The cab of the truck is almost intact but the other vehicle, although still on its four wheels, appears to be badly damaged.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
FBI's Chris Wray accuses Capitol Hill attackers of domestic terrorism
US presses Saudis over Khashoggi killing amid calls to punish prince
US to impose sanctions on Russia for Navalny poisoning - report
Read more on:
us
Lottery
2 people bag R250k in the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
38% - 3223 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
26% - 2219 votes
No, I don't think they need it
36% - 3108 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.92
(+0.19)
ZAR/GBP
20.85
(+0.11)
ZAR/EUR
18.05
(+0.04)
ZAR/AUD
11.69
(-0.40)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.27)
Gold
1734.63
(+0.62)
Silver
26.72
(+0.85)
Platinum
1203.50
(+1.68)
Brent Crude
63.29
(-1.13)
Palladium
2372.00
(+1.17)
All Share
68510.75
(+1.44)
Top 40
63104.70
(+1.61)
Financial 15
12568.48
(+0.90)
Industrial 25
89150.72
(+1.21)
Resource 10
70539.82
(+2.28)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Tears of joy as KwaZulu-Natal bursary recipients jet off to medical...

01 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Tears of joy as KwaZulu-Natal bursary recipients jet off to medical school
FEEL GOOD | Crowdfunding campaign for law graduate gardener rakes in R42 000

27 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Crowdfunding campaign for law graduate gardener rakes in R42 000
FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and...

12 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and English via WhatsApp
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21056.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo