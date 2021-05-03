43m ago

add bookmark

At least 17 dead, 800 injured in days-long Colombia protests

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Civilians in Columbia are protesting against a proposed government tax reform.
  • The protests began throughout the country on 28 April.
  • Seventeen people have been killed while 800 were left injured. Police have also detained more than 400 people.

At least 17 people died and more than 800 were injured in clashes that broke out in Colombia during five days of protests against a proposed government tax reform, authorities said on Monday.

The Ombudsman's Office said 16 civilians and one police officer died in violence during the protests that began throughout the country on 28 April, while 846 people, including 306 civilians, were injured.

Authorities have detained 431 people while the government deployed the military in the worst affected cities.

Some NGOs accused the police of firing at civilians.

Defense Minister Diego Molano claimed the violence was "premeditated, organised, financed by FARC dissidents" and members of the ELN.

FARC - the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia - leftist rebels signed a peace deal with the government in 2016 ending more than a half century of conflict, leaving the ELN - National Liberation Army - as the last recognised guerrilla group in the country.

Faced with the unrest, the government of President Ivan Duque on Sunday ordered the proposal be withdrawn from Congress where it was being debated.

Despite that, dozens of people were out on Monday in the capital Bogota, protesting and blocking roads.

The tax reform had been heavily criticised for punishing the middle classes at a time of economic crisis brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

The government introduced the bill on 15 April as a manner to finance public spending.

The aim was to generate $6.3 billion between 2022 and 2031 to reignite the fourth largest economy in Latin America.

Hit by coronavirus restrictions, Colombia's economy shrank by 6.8 percent in 2020, its worst performance in half a century.

Unemployment had reached 16.8 percent in March while 42.5 percent of the 50 million population now live in poverty.

Most of the protests began peacefully but descended into clashes between demonstrators and public forces.

On Sunday, Duque said he would draft a new bill without the most contentious points: a rise in VAT on goods and services, and an expansion of the taxpayer base.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
columbia
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Is social media doing more harm than good?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, our children are exposed and we can't protect them
50% - 1790 votes
Yes, but social media is part of the new reality
45% - 1617 votes
No, it's great for growing a child's world view
5% - 189 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.41
(-0.5)
GBP/ZAR
20.04
(+0.2)
EUR/ZAR
17.38
(-0.3)
AUD/ZAR
11.18
(-0.0)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(-0.3)
Gold
1,791.91
(+1.3)
Silver
26.85
(+3.6)
Platinum
1,233.70
(+2.6)
Brent Crude
66.76
(-1.9)
Palladium
2,967.73
(+1.0)
All Share
66,586
(-0.5)
Top 40
60,770
(-0.5)
Financial 15
12,147
(-1.6)
Industrial 25
85,589
(-0.6)
Resource 10
68,606
(-0.0)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects

28 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects
FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and...

23 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and hair care brand
FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice...

22 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice records song with DJ Tira
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo