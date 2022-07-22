5h ago

At least 18 killed in police raid on Rio favela

Residents of the Complexo do Alemao favela carry the corpse of a dead man during a police raid in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on July 21, 2022. At least four people died this Thursday during a new police raid against organised crime in a favela in Rio de Janeiro, police and local media reported.
MAURO PIMENTEL / AFP

At least 18 people were killed in a police raid targeting organised crime groups in Rio de Janeiro's favelas, local Brazilian police said on Thursday.

A law enforcement officer and a woman who lived in the area were among those who died in the Complexo do Alemao slum, while the 16 others are believed to be members of organised crime groups, a police spokesperson told a press conference.

Some 400 officers were involved in the massive police operation, backed up by 10 bullet-proof vehicles and four helicopters.

Police often carry out raids in Rio's teeming slums in a bid to fight drug trafficking.

In May, 22 people were killed, also including a female bystander, in an early morning raid of the Vila Cruzeiro favela.

That came almost a year after Rio's deadliest police raid, in which 28 people were killed in the Jacarezinho slum.


brazil rio de janeiro police raid crime and courts
