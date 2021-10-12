1h ago

add bookmark

At least 28 killed in Nepal bus accident

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
At least 28 people have been killed in a bus accident in Nepal. (Getty)
At least 28 people have been killed in a bus accident in Nepal. (Getty)

At least 28 people were killed and more than a dozen injured Tuesday after a packed passenger bus plunged off a road in a hilly region in north western Nepal, officials said.

The accident in the remote Mugu region happened at around 12:30 local time after a puncture to one of the front tyres, district official Rom Bahadur Mahat told AFP.

The bus was driving from the southern Banke district to the Mugu area and was believed to have been carrying at least 45 people, many travelling to celebrate the Hindu festival of Dashain.

Mahat added:

The accident has killed 28 people, we are trying to identify the bodies. The injured are being treated in hospitals.

Helicopters airlifted the injured to hospitals for treatment, with rescuers continuing to search for survivors and victims at the crash site late Tuesday.

The bus drivers pick up travellers along designated routes but some passengers are not formally registered, making it difficult for officials to know the total number onboard.

Deadly traffic accidents are relatively common in the Himalayan nation due to poor road conditions, badly maintained vehicles and reckless driving.

More than 2 500 people died in nearly 13 000 road accidents in Nepal in 2019, according to government data.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
nepal
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Facebook is facing a fresh crisis after a former employee turned whistle-blower leaked internal company research. Do you still use Facebook?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, the benefits outweigh the risk for me
35% - 430 votes
No, I have deleted it
35% - 433 votes
Yes, but I am considering deleting it
30% - 373 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why is local government so bad?

11 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why is local government so bad?
PODCAST | The Story: The increasing politicisation of judicial appointments

09 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The increasing politicisation of judicial appointments
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Ballot Box: What does it take to be a good mayor? We ask Midvaal’s Bongani Baloyi

04 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: What does it take to be a good mayor? We ask Midvaal’s Bongani Baloyi
PODCAST | The Story: Report into Digital Vibes scandal finally released by President Ramaphosa

02 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Report into Digital Vibes scandal finally released by President Ramaphosa
PODCAST | My Only Story: David Mackenzie's conduct in the water polo pool in the spotlight

30 Sep

PODCAST | My Only Story: David Mackenzie's conduct in the water polo pool in the spotlight
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.95
+0.8%
Rand - Pound
20.33
+0.8%
Rand - Euro
17.24
+1.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.00
+0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+1.1%
Gold
1,759.02
+0.3%
Silver
22.54
-0.2%
Palladium
2,062.03
-2.6%
Platinum
1,014.50
+0.2%
Brent Crude
83.65
+1.5%
Top 40
59,502
-0.3%
All Share
65,988
-0.2%
Resource 10
63,021
-0.3%
Industrial 25
82,693
-0.5%
Financial 15
14,170
+0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students

05 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students
FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity

01 Oct

FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity
Chefs with Compassion reaches two million meal milestone

30 Sep

Chefs with Compassion reaches two million meal milestone
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21281.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo