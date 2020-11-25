At least 37 killed as bus, truck crash in Brazil

A bus collided with a truck in Taguai in Sao Paulo.

At least 37 people were killed and 15 injured on Wednesday when a bus and a truck crashed in south eastern Brazil, police said.

The bus, which was carrying workers at a textile factory, collided with the truck early in the morning on a highway outside the town of Taguai, in Sao Paulo state, police said.

The death toll, initially reported as 32, was expected to rise further, state police said in a statement.

"We know there are more victims in the wreckage of the vehicles, but we don't know how many," it said.

A police source told AFP that when rescue workers arrived at the scene, "there were bodies everywhere."

"It was impossible to tell who had been in the truck and who had been in the bus," he said.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

Rescue workers were still treating victims at the scene. Taguai is about 340 kilometers (210 miles) west of Sao Paulo, Brazil's biggest city and economic capital.

The truck driver reportedly survived the crash.