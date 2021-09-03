At least 41 dead in New York area storms - officials

The death toll from flash flooding caused by rainfall brought by the remnants of Hurricane Ida surged to 41 on Thursday, according to officials.

"I'm saddened to report that as of right now, at least 23 New Jerseyans have lost their life to this storm," New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy told reporters.

New York City police said 15 people were killed, while another three died in the suburb of Westchester, officials said.

#UPDATE Record rainfall turned some New York City streets into rivers and shut down subway service https://t.co/Zw0gOTQMiX pic.twitter.com/tpD2tVY5HL — AFP News Agency (@AFP) September 2, 2021

Three people also died near Philadelphia in Pennsylvania, an official there confirmed.

