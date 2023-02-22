1h ago

Two killed and at least 57 people trapped after China mine collapses - state media

accreditation
Transport vehicles load and unload coal at State energy Group Shendong Coals Bultai coal mine in Yjin Horo Banner, in Ordos city, Inner Mongolia, China, January 14, 2023.
CFOTO/Future Publishing via Getty Images

Two people have died and at least 57 people are missing after a coal mine collapsed in northern China's Inner Mongolia region on Wednesday, state media reported.

The incident occurred in Alxa League in the western part of the region, the state-run outlet CGTN said on Twitter.

State news agency Xinhua said three people had been lifted out of the mine, two of whom showed "no vital signs".

Rescue personnel have been dispatched to the scene, according to Xinhua.

State broadcaster CCTV reported that a collapse had occurred over a "wide area" of a shaft operated by the Xinjing Coal Mining Company.

CCTV reported:

A number of working staff and vehicles have been buried.

Mine safety in China has improved in recent decades, as has media coverage of major incidents, many of which were once overlooked.

But accidents still occur frequently in an industry where safety protocols are often lax, especially at the most rudimentary sites.

READ | Beijing plans to hand out R109 a month to low-income families to help offset the cost of food

Some 40 people were working underground when a gold mine in the northwestern Xinjiang region collapsed in December.

In 2021, 20 miners were rescued from a flooded coal mine in northern Shanxi province while two others died.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
