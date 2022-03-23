59m ago

At least 6 children killed, over a dozen injured after school bus rolls down cliff in Colombia

Rescue workers next to the wreckage of a bus that plunged down the road connecting Medellin and Bogota, near San Luis, Colombia on 27 December 2021.
Rescue workers next to the wreckage of a bus that plunged down the road connecting Medellin and Bogota, near San Luis, Colombia on 27 December 2021.
PHOTO: Fredy Builes/AFP

Bogota – Six children died and over a dozen were injured on Tuesday after their school bus rolled down a cliff in northeastern Colombia, a regional official said.

Mauricio Aguilar, governor of the mountainous Santander department, where the tragedy occurred, tweeted:

Unfortunately, I have to confirm (the) school bus accident on the Laguna de Ortices-San Andres road, where six minors died and there are more than 15 injured.

The children had left a rural school and were on their way back to the town centre of San Andres when the bus went off the road, said Mayor José Rosember Rojas, without adding further details into the cause of the accident.

Images published by Colombian media show the bus in a steep wooded area with its roof detached and several dislodged seats.

Traffic accidents are one of the main causes of death in Colombia. In 2021, the country of 50 million experienced 7 200 road deaths.


