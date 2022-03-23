At least 6 children killed, over a dozen injured after school bus rolls down cliff in Colombia

Bogota – Six children died and over a dozen were injured on Tuesday after their school bus rolled down a cliff in northeastern Colombia, a regional official said.

Mauricio Aguilar, governor of the mountainous Santander department, where the tragedy occurred, tweeted:

Unfortunately, I have to confirm (the) school bus accident on the Laguna de Ortices-San Andres road, where six minors died and there are more than 15 injured.

The children had left a rural school and were on their way back to the town centre of San Andres when the bus went off the road, said Mayor José Rosember Rojas, without adding further details into the cause of the accident.

Como padre y gobernador entiendo el dolor que pueden sentir todas las personas involucradas en este accidente. Llegamos hasta la ESE Hospital de San José de San Andrés para acompañar a las familias y brindar apoyo en este difícil momento. pic.twitter.com/Pn2OoHGCi3 — MAURICIO AGUILAR HURTADO (@MAguilarHurtado) March 23, 2022

Images published by Colombian media show the bus in a steep wooded area with its roof detached and several dislodged seats.

Video: habitantes de San Andrés, Santander, iluminan con sus motos y linternas la cancha donde aterrizará el helicóptero que trasladará a niños gravemente heridos por accidente de su ruta escolar. Este es el panorama en el lugar. Piden que traslado sea rápido #VocesySonidos pic.twitter.com/j0SfnWBmtd — BLU Santanderes (@BLUSantanderes) March 23, 2022

Traffic accidents are one of the main causes of death in Colombia. In 2021, the country of 50 million experienced 7 200 road deaths.







