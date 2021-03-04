57m ago

add bookmark

At least 64 Mexican politicians killed ahead of elections

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
iStock
iStock
  • The build-up to the June polls in Mexico has been marred by the murders of at least 64 politicians.
  • Security Minister Rosa Icela Rodriguez said 73 cases of political violence had been registered between September and February.
  • Rodriguez said government was working to curb increase in crimes targeting politicians.

At least 64 Mexican politicians have been murdered in the past six months, the government said Thursday, three months ahead of elections, which typically unleash a wave of politically motivated violence.

Politicians in the Latin American nation, particularly at the local level, often fall victim to bloodshed connected to corruption and the multi-billion-dollar drugs trade.

The government said it would boost security for candidates ahead of the 6 June national, regional and local polls.

"Organised and white-collar crime have a varied repertoire of actions to influence these elections, through strategies of complicity or violent pressure," said Security Minister Rosa Icela Rodriguez.

She said that 73 cases of political violence had been registered between September and February, including 64 murders.

"We're working to curb the increase in these crimes because criminal organisations seek to strengthen their operations through intimidation and increasing their political influence," Rodriguez told reporters.

ALSO READ | US arrests wife of Mexico cartel chief El Chapo on drugs charges

The most common crimes targeting politicians are murder, kidnapping, threats against relatives, arson attacks on homes and extortion.

In November, Florisel Rios, a mayor in eastern Veracruz state, was kidnapped and killed.

In January, gunmen shot dead a regional congressman, Juan Antonio Acosta Cano, in central Guanajuato state, which like Veracruz is the scene of a deadly turf war between rival cartels.

Last month, Leobardo Ramos Lazaro, a mayor in the southern state of Oaxaca, was shot dead while travelling in his truck.

According to the consulting firm Etellekt, 153 politicians were murdered during a particularly bloody campaign for the 2018 elections, and 90 percent of the crimes remain unpunished.

More than 300 000 people have been murdered since the government deployed the military to fight drug trafficking in 2006, according to the authorities, who say most of the killings are linked to gang violence.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
US arrests wife of Mexico cartel chief El Chapo on drugs charges
Texas energy freeze stretches to sixth day, raises Mexico's ire
Biden begins dismantling Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' asylum policy
Read more on:
mexico
Lottery
3 scoop the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
38% - 3756 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
26% - 2549 votes
No, I don't think they need it
37% - 3640 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.30
(-1.60)
ZAR/GBP
21.24
(-1.18)
ZAR/EUR
18.31
(-0.77)
ZAR/AUD
11.82
(-1.06)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.68)
Gold
1697.41
(-0.76)
Silver
25.33
(-2.55)
Platinum
1126.50
(-2.63)
Brent Crude
63.94
(+2.19)
Palladium
2335.00
(+0.34)
All Share
67743.54
(-0.85)
Top 40
62250.03
(-0.97)
Financial 15
12674.59
(+0.82)
Industrial 25
87893.58
(-1.99)
Resource 10
69264.74
(+0.06)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Long-distance runner raises R1.7 million to refurbish rural KZN school

03 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Long-distance runner raises R1.7 million to refurbish rural KZN school
FEEL GOOD | Tears of joy as KwaZulu-Natal bursary recipients jet off to medical...

01 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Tears of joy as KwaZulu-Natal bursary recipients jet off to medical school
FEEL GOOD | Crowdfunding campaign for law graduate gardener rakes in R42 000

27 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Crowdfunding campaign for law graduate gardener rakes in R42 000
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21056.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo