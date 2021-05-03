20m ago

add bookmark

At least 7 killed in Taliban attack on south west Afghanistan army outpost - officials

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
An Afghan National Army soldier looks towards the Pakistani border.
An Afghan National Army soldier looks towards the Pakistani border.
John Moore/Getty Images
  • Taliban blew up an army outpost in Afghanistan's south western Farah and killed at least seven soldiers.
  • One soldier is suspected to have been captured by the insurgents.
  • The blast also wounded 21 people, including children.

Taliban insurgents attacked an army outpost in Afghanistan's south western Farah province killing at least seven soldiers, local officials said on Monday, as the country braces for violence after 1 May, a previously agreed deadline for foreign troop withdrawal.

In a video message to media, Farah Governor Taj Mohammad Jahid said the Taliban had blown up an army outpost after digging a 400-metre tunnel to access it from a nearby house. He added that one soldier had also been captured by the insurgents.

Two local officials, one speaking on condition of anonymity, said dozens of military including elite commando forces had been killed. Provincial council member Khayer Mohammad Noorzai said that around 30 had died in the attack and that the base was in the hands of the Taliban.

A Taliban spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Officials said a blast in the province's capital on Monday had wounded 21 people, including five children. Farah Public Health Director Abdul Jabar Shayeq said three of the injured were in hospital in critical condition.

ALSO READ | Afghan retreat: US formally withdrawing from its longest war

Afghanistan's capital was placed on high alert over the weekend and security in urban centres ramped up while the head of foreign forces in Afghanistan warned insurgents against attacking foreign troops as they withdraw from the country over the coming months.

Under a February 2020 deal between former US President Donald Trump's administration and the Taliban, foreign forces were to withdraw from the country by 1 May while the hardline Islamist group held off on attacking foreign troops and bases.

But US President Joe Biden announced last month after reviewing the situation that US forces would instead complete their withdrawal by 11 September, more than four months later than the previous plan.

Violence against Afghans has escalated in recent weeks, with more than a hundred Afghan security forces personnel killed. On Friday, a huge blast in eastern Logar killed dozens as they broke their fast during the holy Islamic month of Ramadan.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
afghanistan
Lottery
Six people strike lucky in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Is social media doing more harm than good?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, our children are exposed and we can't protect them
50% - 1806 votes
Yes, but social media is part of the new reality
45% - 1639 votes
No, it's great for growing a child's world view
5% - 192 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.41
(-0.5)
GBP/ZAR
20.05
(+0.2)
EUR/ZAR
17.39
(-0.2)
AUD/ZAR
11.19
(+0.0)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(-0.3)
Gold
1,791.84
(+1.3)
Silver
26.88
(+3.7)
Platinum
1,231.53
(+2.4)
Brent Crude
66.76
(-1.9)
Palladium
2,973.16
(+1.2)
All Share
66,586
(-0.5)
Top 40
60,770
(-0.5)
Financial 15
12,147
(-1.6)
Industrial 25
85,589
(-0.6)
Resource 10
68,606
(-0.0)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects

28 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects
FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and...

23 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and hair care brand
FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice...

22 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice records song with DJ Tira
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo