6m ago

add bookmark

At least 75 inmates dead in Ecuador prison riots

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • At least 75 inmates died in Ecuador's jails.
  • The deaths were attributed to riots resulting from gang rivalry.
  • Authorities say the military is helping to regain control of the prisons.

At least 75 inmates died on Tuesday and several were injured in riots blamed on gang rivalry at three jails in Ecuador's overcrowded prison system, authorities said.

As security forces battled to regain control, distraught family members waited desperately for news outside the prison in Ecuador's western port city of Guayaquil, where officials said 21 died.

Another 33 died at the prison in Cuenca in the south and eight in Latacunga in the centre of the South American country, according to Edmundo Moncayo, director of the government's SNAI prisons management body.

READ | Police kill inmate in Sri Lanka Covid-19 prison riot

"We want the death list given to us," said Daniela Soria, 29, one of about 40 women outside the Guayaquil prison, many of them in tears.

"We know that the problems are not over because everyone there has a phone and my husband doesn't call me," she said.

Earlier, she received a WhatsApp voice message from her husband, Ricardo, which she played back for AFP.

"They are going to kill me, get me out of here!" he could be heard exclaiming, the last she heard from him.

Military deployed

Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno, on Twitter, attributed the riots to "criminal organisations" engaged in "simultaneous acts of violence in several prisons".

The authorities, he said, "are acting to retake control".

The military was deployed to help police quell the uprising.

The public defender's office, an entity akin to an ombudsman set up to defend human rights, called the violence "an unprecedented massacre" and expressed its "concern over the lack of security in the country, which is reflected in the increase in crime and violence inside these prison facilities".

The prosecuting authority said several inmates were left injured in fighting between "criminal gangs", including two at Guayaquil in serious condition.

Several police were also injured, said Moncayo, but no deaths have been reported among security personnel.

Police commander Patricio Carrillo described the situation as "critical", while Interior Minister Patricio Pazmino created a centralised command post to respond to what he said was "concerted action by criminal organisations to generate violence in penitentiary centres".

The prison authority described fierce fighting between organised gangs that go by names such as Los Pipos, Los Lobos and Tigrones. They rely on drug trafficking and operate their criminal enterprises from prison.

Moncayo told reporters that on Monday, guards seized two firearms that were to be used to kill the leader of a group imprisoned in Guayaquil.

"Inside, it is like a market. There is everything: drugs, arms, even puppies. Everything is sold," said Soria, the wife of prisoner Ricardo.

Overcrowding

In order to reduce prisoner numbers amid the coronavirus epidemic, the government commuted the sentences of people convicted of minor offences, reducing overcrowding from 42% to 30%.

This still leaves Ecuador's prison system, with a capacity to house 29 000 inmates in 60-odd facilities, with a prisoner population of 38 000.

There are 1 500 guards to oversee them.

The SNAI has said a dearth of personnel "hinders immediate response" to prisoner revolts.

Last year, inmate disputes left 51 dead, according to police figures.

A 90-day state of emergency in the country's jails was ordered by Moreno last year to try to bring gang activity under control and reduce the violence.

But just in December, prison unrest left 11 prisoners dead and seven injured.

Tuesday's riots coincided with a march of hundreds of indigenous people on Quito to demand a vote recount after a first round of presidential elections this month saw their candidate left out in the cold.

We know this was a long read and your time is precious. Did you know you can now listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ecuador
Lottery
1 person scoops R500k in the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
36% - 1781 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
27% - 1349 votes
No, I don't think they need it
36% - 1782 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.42
(+0.88)
ZAR/GBP
20.39
(+0.69)
ZAR/EUR
17.54
(+0.74)
ZAR/AUD
11.43
(+0.67)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+1.35)
Gold
1807.54
(+0.11)
Silver
27.78
(+0.52)
Platinum
1267.00
(+1.76)
Brent Crude
64.18
(+0.19)
Palladium
2376.00
(+1.48)
All Share
66817.93
(+1.36)
Top 40
61339.96
(+1.40)
Financial 15
12463.10
(+1.87)
Industrial 25
87110.27
(+0.54)
Resource 10
67643.66
(+2.26)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and...

12 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and English via WhatsApp
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

02 Feb

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he...

01 Feb

Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he did it
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21055.3) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo