03 Oct

add bookmark

At least 9 dead as cyclone lashes Oman, Iran

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • At least 9 people were killed as Cyclone Shaheen pummelled parts of Oman and Iran.
  • Schools were forced to close and flights suspended.
  • Oman declared a two-day national holiday on Sunday and Monday.

At least nine people were killed in Oman and Iran on Sunday as Tropical Cyclone Shaheen pummelled parts of their coastlines, authorities said.

In Oman, two people died in a landslide and a child in flash flooding, officials said.

Rescue teams pulled the bodies of two Asian workers from their home hit by a landslide in the Rusayl industrial area of Muscat province, Oman's National Committee for Emergency Management said.

The child died and another person was reported missing in flash floods in the capital's province, it added.

Flights were suspended and schools closed as the storm, with wind speeds up to 139 kilometres (86 miles) an hour, was due to cross Oman's north coast in the evening.

In the capital, Muscat, vehicles were tyre-deep in water and streets deserted.

Across the sea in Iran, six people were killed in Chabahar port in the southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchestan, parliament's news agency ICANA reported, citing deputy speaker Ali Nikzad.

READ | One child dies in flash floods, flights suspended as Cyclone Shaheen approaches Oman

"Infrastructure, including electrical facilities and roads, was damaged," provincial governor Hossein Modarres-Khiabani told Iran's official IRNA news agency.

The eye of the storm was 220 kilometres (130 miles) off the coast of the province, he said.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) was also on "high alert", emergency services said.

Some flights to and from Muscat International Airport were suspended "to avoid any risks", the airport said, while the Civil Aviation Authority urged people to avoid low-lying areas and valleys.

Oman declared a two-day national holiday on Sunday and Monday and shuttered schools "due to the adverse climate conditions", the official Oman News Agency said.

'High alert'

Deadly storms are periodic occurrences in the Gulf.

In July, northern Oman was hit by heavy rains, hail and strong winds.

And in May 2018, Cyclone Mekunu hit southern Oman and the Yemeni island of Socotra, killing at least 11 people.

Oman, a country of some 4.6 million people, reopened its doors to foreign tourists last month after a Covid-imposed closure.

The Gulf country - known for its rich heritage, scenic coastline and stunning terrain - has been hit hard by the fall in world crude prices since 2014 and the coronavirus pandemic.

The sultanate had been counting on tourism to boost its flagging economy but the virtual collapse of international leisure travel has set back those plans.

The UAE was also bracing for the possible impact of Cyclone Shaheen, with emergency authorities urging people to avoid beaches and low-lying areas.

"We would like to assure everyone that the concerned authorities are on high alert and prepared to deal with any upcoming tropical situation," its National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority said Saturday.

All construction work has been halted in Al-Ain, bordering Oman, until Tuesday, the Abu Dhabi Media Office said, while children will study remotely on Monday and Tuesday.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
iranomanweather
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Kenyan judge has declared that being a housewife is a full-time job worthy of about R54 000 per month. This is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Great news! Hopefully South Africa will learn from this
16% - 541 votes
Wishful thinking. It will never work in South Africa
28% - 925 votes
A terrible idea. Who will be responsible for these salaries?
56% - 1877 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Report into Digital Vibes scandal finally released by President Ramaphosa

02 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Report into Digital Vibes scandal finally released by President Ramaphosa
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | My Only Story: David Mackenzie's conduct in the water polo pool in the spotlight

30 Sep

PODCAST | My Only Story: David Mackenzie's conduct in the water polo pool in the spotlight
David Mackenzie, school coach accused of inappropriate behaviour, drops bid to block News24...

29 Sep

David Mackenzie, school coach accused of inappropriate behaviour, drops bid to block News24 investigation
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on filicide - what triggered Lauren Dickason? And how to get help

25 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on filicide - what triggered Lauren Dickason? And how to get help
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.86
+1.3%
Rand - Pound
20.14
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.24
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.79
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,760.66
0.0%
Silver
22.54
0.0%
Palladium
1,923.00
0.0%
Platinum
975.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
79.28
+1.2%
Top 40
57,266
-1.0%
All Share
63,661
-1.0%
Resource 10
57,212
-1.5%
Industrial 25
81,116
-1.0%
Financial 15
14,589
-0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity

01 Oct

FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity
Chefs with Compassion reaches two million meal milestone

30 Sep

Chefs with Compassion reaches two million meal milestone
FEEL GOOD: 'He is smiling down on me' - Cape Flats man starts soup kitchen in...

29 Sep

FEEL GOOD: 'He is smiling down on me' - Cape Flats man starts soup kitchen in memory of his uncle
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21265.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo