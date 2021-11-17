1h ago

add bookmark

At least one dead in Canada mudslides, say police

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Heavy rains hit Canada on Sunday and Monday.
  • People were forced to evacuate their homes.
  • One person has died so far.

At least one person has died in torrential rains that forced thousands in western Canada to evacuate their homes and trapped motorists in mudslides, federal police said on Tuesday.

Search and rescue teams recovered the body of a woman from a mudslide near Lillooet, 250km north of Vancouver, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said.

Staff Sergeant Janelle Shoihet added that investigators have received two missing person reports, but that they believe "there may have been other occupied vehicles that were lost in the slide."

"The total number of people and vehicles unaccounted for has not been confirmed," she said.

READ | Deadly heatwave slams Canada, US

Mudslides, rocks and debris washed out several highways leading to Vancouver, trapping hundreds of motorists who were rescued by military helicopters by nightfall on Monday.

This aerial handout image taken and released on 16
This aerial handout image taken and released on 16 November 2021 by the City of Abbotsford via Twitter shows flooding on the Sumas Prairie in Abbotsford, Canada.

Local television showed video footage of the Trans-Canada highway connecting the coastal city to the rest of the country inundated. A bridge was also washed out.

Other routes have also been closed, according to Drive BC, which said on Twitter: 

Highways are closed until further notice.


Environment Canada said up to 250mm of rain - what the region normally gets in a month - fell on Sunday and Monday in and around Vancouver, which was also hit last week by a rare tornado.

The extreme weather comes after British Columbia suffered record-high temperatures over the summer that killed more than 500 people, as well as wildfires that destroyed a town.

Did you know you can listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
canada
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 2 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What are your views on the World Rugby men's Player of the Year nominations for 2021 not including any Springboks?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a disgrace! Both Siya Kolisi AND Eben Etzebeth should have been nominated!
38% - 512 votes
Siya, at the very least, should have been included after a superb season
7% - 98 votes
Etzebeth has been SA's best player this year and should feel hard done by
20% - 271 votes
Get over it! Moaning about this just sounds like sour grapes!
35% - 471 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better

13 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better
PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back

06 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?

30 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?
PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David...

29 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David Mackenzie?
PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future

25 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.48
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
20.80
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.51
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.28
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.2%
Gold
1,859.71
+0.5%
Silver
25.08
+1.0%
Palladium
2,164.51
+0.0%
Platinum
1,072.00
+0.7%
Brent Crude
82.43
+0.5%
Top 40
64,735
+0.7%
All Share
71,369
+0.6%
Resource 10
65,356
+0.7%
Industrial 25
95,989
+0.4%
Financial 15
14,237
+1.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals...

03 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals at his restaurants
FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up

26 Oct

FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up
Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs

13 Oct

Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21315.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo