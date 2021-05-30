At least two killed, 20 injured in Florida mass shooting - local police

Miami – Two people were killed and at least 20 were injured on Sunday when a gang of three "shot indiscriminately into a crowd" outside a concert in Miami, Florida, local police said.

"According to investigators, the establishment was hosting a scheduled event and several patrons were standing outside," Miami-Dade Police Department said in a statement.

"The subjects' SUV approached the front of the business, three subjects exited the vehicle and began shooting indiscriminately into the crowd."

?? BREAKING NEWS: mass shooting reported in Northwest Miami Dade - Hialeah/Miami Lakes area. 7630 Nw 186st** 16 shot, 2 dead@ParkerBranton is on the scene gathering details and @TrentKellyWPLG is at the hospital. More coming up @WPLGLocal10 pic.twitter.com/xL7q1iMXnt — Andrew Perez (@AndrewPerezWPLG) May 30, 2021