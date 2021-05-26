38m ago

add bookmark

'Attacks' on Belarus have crossed 'many red lines' - President Alexander Lukashenko

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

Minsk – Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Wednesday that "attacks" on the country have crossed "red lines" after the diversion of a Ryanair flight over Belarusian airspace sparked a global outcry.

The Athens-to-Vilnius flight carrying a wanted opposition activist was forced to make a landing in Minsk on Sunday over a supposed bomb scare, prompting several EU carriers to stop flights over Belarus.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko during h
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko speaks during his meeting with parliamentarians in Minsk on 26 May 2021.

"As we predicted, our ill-wishers at home and abroad have changed their methods of attacking the state," Lukashenko said in an address to members of parliament, the Belta state-run news agency reported.

"They have crossed many red lines and crossed boundaries of common sense and human morality," Lukashenko added.

Fresh sanctions

Lukashenko and his allies were already under European and US sanctions over the violent crackdown on post-election protests that gripped the nation last year.

Tens of thousands took to the streets to demand the resignation of 66-year-old Lukashenko, who has ruled over Belarus for over two decades.

The European Union said it was eyeing fresh sanctions on Lukashenko's regime after the incident.

European leaders have also demanded the release of Roman Protasevich, an opposition activist who was on board the plane and arrested by Belarus authorities in Minsk.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
alexander lukashenkobelaruspoliticsdiplomacyprotests
Lottery
2 Daily Lotto players bag R221k!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
As South Africa faces down the third Covid-19 wave, how are you keeping your family safe ?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Staying at home, isolating and being careful
6% - 2892 votes
Sanitising and wearing masks when we go out
22% - 10832 votes
Going on as usual, we're not afraid of the virus
72% - 35214 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana

20 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine

19 May

PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo

20 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana

13 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
view
Rand - Dollar
13.84
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
19.60
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
16.94
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.76
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.4%
Gold
1,904.23
+0.3%
Silver
28.04
+0.1%
Palladium
2,785.00
+0.4%
Platinum
1,204.78
+0.7%
Brent Crude
68.65
+0.3%
Top 40
60,318
+0.4%
All Share
66,322
+0.4%
Resource 10
65,471
+0.0%
Industrial 25
85,660
+0.7%
Financial 15
13,003
+0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university

19 May 2021

FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university
FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Raising the bar! How Soweto weightlifting club is changing...

14 May

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Raising the bar! How Soweto weightlifting club is changing lives via sport, education
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21141.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo