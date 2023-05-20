31m ago

Share

Atypical 'mad cow disease' case detected in US

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
An atypical case of bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE), commonly known as "mad cow disease", has been found in a beef cow in the US.
An atypical case of bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE), commonly known as "mad cow disease", has been found in a beef cow in the US.
PHOTO: iStock
  • Health officials  in the US have detected an atypical case of "mad cow disease" in a beef cow at a slaughter plant in the state of South Carolina.
  • The US Department of Agriculture said that the animal never entered slaughter channels and presented no risk to the food supply, or to human health.
  • This is the seventh such case detected in the US over the past 20 years and all but one of them have been atypical.

US health officials have detected an atypical case of "mad cow disease" in a beef cow at a slaughter plant in the state of South Carolina, they announced Friday.

The US Department of Agriculture said in a statement that the animal "never entered slaughter channels and at no time presented a risk to the food supply or to human health in the United States".

The agency said that the United States has a "negligible risk status" for bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE), as the neurologic disease is officially called, and "we do not expect any trade impacts as a result of this finding".

BSE is linked to the fatal human condition Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease if contaminated meat is eaten.

The atypical variant sporadically occurs in older cattle, while the classic form is spread when farmers feed their herds with the meat and bone meal of infected animals.

The classic form poses more danger to humans.

This is the seventh time BSE has been detected in the United States over the past 20 years and all but one of them have been atypical, officials said.

Past BSE cases in the United States, Canada, Israel, Europe and Japan have caused disruptions to the global food trade worth billions of dollars.

But the US health agency was confident the fresh finding "will not change the negligible risk status of the United States, and should not lead to any trade issues."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
usanimalshealth
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should SA government take a hard line on the consumption of Prime Hydration in schools?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, let’s avoid becoming a nanny state
49% - 2009 votes
Yes, the pupils are getting out of hand
51% - 2087 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Tighten your budgets: Eskom's power stations could cost you more

17 May

LISTEN | Tighten your budgets: Eskom's power stations could cost you more
LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore

19 May

LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: He wants sex, you don’t. Here’s why and how to cope

17 May

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: He wants sex, you don’t. Here’s why and how to cope
LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree

15 May

LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree
LISTEN | #LadyRussiaGate: That Russian ship, a diplomatic furore and what it all means for SA

15 May

LISTEN | #LadyRussiaGate: That Russian ship, a diplomatic furore and what it all means for SA
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.45
-0.6%
Rand - Pound
24.21
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
21.05
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.94
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.0%
Platinum
1,062.74
0.0%
Palladium
1,513.00
0.0%
Gold
1,977.90
0.0%
Silver
23.86
0.0%
Brent Crude
75.58
-0.4%
Top 40
72,985
+0.7%
All Share
78,176
+0.7%
Resource 10
69,370
+1.2%
Industrial 25
108,475
+0.3%
Financial 15
14,866
+0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'I pushed and finally made it': Security guard worked nights at university, sat in...

19 May

'I pushed and finally made it': Security guard worked nights at university, sat in class by day for degree
Karate couple reach 8th Dan together in world first

17 May

Karate couple reach 8th Dan together in world first
'Where to next?': 83-year-old granny tackles Machu Picchu mere months after brain...

17 May

'Where to next?': 83-year-old granny tackles Machu Picchu mere months after brain surgery
WATCH | Cape Town's latest social housing development welcomes tenants

15 May

WATCH | Cape Town's latest social housing development welcomes tenants
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award

16 May

Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award
Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors

10 May

Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors
You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car

10 May

You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car
Democratising the English Premier League for all South Africans

09 May

Democratising the English Premier League for all South Africans
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo