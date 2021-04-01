1h ago

add bookmark

Aung San Suu Kyi faces court as UN envoy warns of Myanmar civil war, imminent 'bloodbath'

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi had a court hearing where she faces a raft of criminal charges, alleged by the military junta.
  • More than 535 people have died in daily demonstrations since the military overthrew Suu Kyi on 1 February.
  • A UN envoy warned of the risk of civil war and an imminent "bloodbath" as the junta continues to crack down on protests.

Yangon – Myanmar's ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi faced a court hearing on Thursday, after a UN envoy warned of the risk of civil war and an imminent "bloodbath" as the junta represses pro-democracy protests.

More than 535 people have died in daily demonstrations since the military overthrew Suu Kyi on 1 February, halting Myanmar's decade-old experiment in democracy.

The UN Security Council held an urgent closed-door session on the escalating crisis on Wednesday, and special envoy Christine Schraner Burgener urged it to act.

"I appeal to this council to consider all available tools to take collective action and do what is right, what the people of Myanmar deserve," she said, in remarks obtained by AFP.

She said she remained open to dialogue with the junta, but added: "If we wait only for when they are ready to talk, the ground situation will only worsen. A bloodbath is imminent."

The emergency UN session came on the eve of Suu Kyi's latest court hearing – she faces a raft of criminal charges that could see her barred from office for life.

Graft allegations

Her legal team on Wednesday held their first meeting with her – by video link in a police station – since she was ousted and detained in the early hours of 1 February.

The 75-year-old has not been seen in public, but her lawyers said she appeared to be in good health despite two months in detention.

The hearing on Thursday is expected to be brief, and to deal only with administrative aspects of the case.

The junta is also probing the Nobel laureate over allegations she took payments of gold and more than $1 million in cash, but Khin Maung Zaw, one of her lawyers, said these were not likely to translate into formal charges at this stage.

A group of ousted MPs from Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD), who have been working underground against the junta, have announced plans for "a new civilian government" in the first week of April.

They announced that Myanmar's military-drafted 2008 constitution was "cancelled", and on Thursday a group of protesters burned a pile of copies in the street in Yangon.

Two military-owned supermarkets in Yangon were set on fire overnight, local media reported.

China caution

Britain's UN envoy Barbara Woodward said the Security Council was "united in its condemnation" and was discussing "a range of measures at our disposal".

But China, considered an important ally of Myanmar, ruled out sanctions or other "coercive measures".

China's UN ambassador Zhang Jun also called for the protection of foreign businesses – a key concern for China, which has seen dozens of its factories torched amid anger against Beijing.

The US State Department has ordered the departure of non-essential diplomatic staff and their families from Myanmar, and Japan – a top donor to the country – has halted new aid payments.

Linda Thomas Greenfield, the US ambassador to the United Nations, raised the possibility of action if the military does not step down.

If "they continue the attacks that they were making on civilian populations, then we have to look at how we might do more", she told reporters.

German company Giesecke+Devrient, which supplies raw materials to Myanmar's central bank for the production of bank notes, announced on Wednesday it was suspending deliveries.

French renewable energy giant Voltalia said it was also withdrawing from the country because of the political and humanitarian crisis.

Civil war fears

Fears are growing that a broader conflict could erupt in a country plagued for decades by on-off fighting between the military and rebel ethnic armies.

Several of Myanmar's 20 or so armed ethnic groups, who control large areas of territory mostly in border regions, have voiced their opposition to the coup and crackdown.

Three of them – the Ta'ang National Liberation Army, the Myanmar Nationalities Democratic Alliance Army and the Arakan Army – on Wednesday threatened to join the protesters' fight against the military.

Two other outfits – the Karen National Union (KNU) and the Kachin Independence Army (KIA) – have already stepped up attacks on military and police in recent days.

In another escalation, since Saturday the military has launched regular air strikes targeting the KNU in eastern Karen state.

Local media outlet Karen News reported that 11 people were killed in an air strike in a gold mining area of the state on Tuesday. AFP has yet to independently confirm these details.

Meanwhile, Thailand's foreign ministry said most of the 2 788 Myanmar people who had fled across the border had returned as of Wednesday.

The remaining 200 or so still in Thailand were mostly women, elderly and children.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
unaung san suu kyimyanmarhuman rightsprotestscourts
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you choose to continue working from home after the coronavirus lockdown if given the option?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's much better for me
40% - 4547 votes
No ways! I can't wait to get back to the office
12% - 1348 votes
A mixture of both would suit me best
49% - 5592 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.74
(-0.3)
GBP/ZAR
20.30
(-0.3)
EUR/ZAR
17.30
(-0.2)
AUD/ZAR
11.14
(-0.7)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(-0.3)
Gold
1,714.30
(+0.4)
Silver
24.35
(-0.3)
Platinum
1,185.57
(-0.1)
Brent Crude
62.74
(-2.2)
Palladium
2,625.64
(+0.1)
All Share
67,060
(+0.9)
Top 40
61,440
(+0.9)
Financial 15
12,145
(-1.0)
Industrial 25
89,450
(+2.4)
Resource 10
66,493
(-0.3)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Former gang member uses music to turn his life around, inspire youth

30 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Former gang member uses music to turn his life around, inspire youth
FEEL GOOD | UK athlete on drive to provide sanitary pads for girls in Stellenbosch

26 Mar

FEEL GOOD | UK athlete on drive to provide sanitary pads for girls in Stellenbosch
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Shark attack survivor is raising funds for 8-year-old amputee

25 Mar

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Shark attack survivor is raising funds for 8-year-old amputee
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo