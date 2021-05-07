1h ago

add bookmark

Australia borders could be shut until late 2022 - minister

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Australia's trade and tourism minister Dan Tehan is erring on the side of caution as a surge in global Covid-19 cases smashed hopes of a reopening. 
  • Since March 2020, Australians have been barred from travelling overseas.
  • Australia has recorded 29 886 cases since the pandemic began. A large proportion were detected in hotel quarantine.

Australia is likely to remain shut to visitors until late 2022, the country's trade and tourism minister said on Friday, as another global coronavirus surge smashed hopes of a quick reopening.

Minister Dan Tehan said a wave of cases on the Indian sub-continent showed Australia's near blanket ban on arrivals was still essential to keep the country Covid-free.

Since 20 March 2020, Australians have been barred from travelling overseas and a hard-to-get individual exemption is needed for foreign visitors to enter the country.

It is "very hard to determine" when borders could reopen, Tehan told Sky News, "the best guess would be in the middle to the second half of next year".

Before the pandemic, around one million short-term visitors entered the country each month. That figure is now around 7 000.

Anyone who does enter must undergo 14 days strict hotel quarantine.

A recently established travel bubble with New Zealand has had mixed success, being paused for cities where the virus jumped from quarantine facilities before being contained.

READ HERE | Covid-19 long-haulers are showing early signs of neurological disorders: at least 1 in 5 still report brain fog after months

Australia has recorded 29 886 cases since the pandemic began. A large proportion were detected in hotel quarantine.

Vaccination rollout has been slow, with just 2.5 million vaccines administered in a country of 25 million people, each needing two doses.

The prospect of the country being closed for almost three years will come as a hammer blow to the US$40-billion-a-year tourism industry.

"The hope would be that we might be able to see a few more bubbles set up and we'd be able to see more travel undertaken, but we're in a pandemic," he said.

"It's going to very much depend on how we are able to deal with the global pandemic."

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
dan tehanaustraliacoronavirus
Lottery
4 strike lucky in the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Is social media doing more harm than good?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, our children are exposed and we can't protect them
49% - 3929 votes
Yes, but social media is part of the new reality
46% - 3638 votes
No, it's great for growing a child's world view
5% - 395 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.24
+0.3%
GBP/ZAR
19.82
+0.4%
EUR/ZAR
17.20
+0.3%
AUD/ZAR
11.08
+0.1%
JPY/ZAR
0.13
+0.2%
Gold
1,819.70
+0.3%
Silver
27.35
+0.2%
Palladium
2,933.64
-0.6%
Platinum
1,259.00
+0.3%
Brent Crude
68.09
-1.3%
Top 40
62,409
+1.1%
All Share
68,335
+1.1%
Resource 10
71,727
+2.5%
Industrial 25
86,290
+0.2%
Financial 15
12,637
+0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects

28 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects
FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and...

23 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and hair care brand
FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice...

22 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice records song with DJ Tira
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21126.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo