1h ago

add bookmark

Australia commits to net zero by 2050 target, but won't legislate goal

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Australia will target net zero carbon emissions by 2050.
  • Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the goal would not be legislated.
  • The UK and US also pledged a net zero target.

Australia will target net zero carbon emissions by 2050, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Tuesday, but it will not legislate the goal and instead rely on consumers and companies driving emission reductions.

The adoption of the target will ease international criticism of Australia which had earlier refused to join countries such as Britain and the United States in pledging zero emissions by 2050 ahead of the United Nations COP26 climate conference in Glasgow from 31 October to 12 November.

READ | Australia's cabinet set to meet on deal for net zero emissions target - sources

Morrison said Australia, one of the world's largest emitters of greenhouse gases on a per capita basis and a major exporter of fossil fuels such as coal, will achieve its net zero target largely through technology development, with government investment totalling A$20 billion ($14.9 billion).

This investment, Morrison said, will reduce the costs of technology such as clean hydrogen, which will increase their use.

Morrison, who faces an expected close election by May 2022, sought to downplay any threat on domestic industries and jobs as a result of reducing emissions.

"Australians want action on climate change. They're taking action on climate change, but they also want to protect their jobs and their livelihoods. They also want to keep the costs of living down," Morrison told reporters in Canberra.

He added:

I also want to protect the Australian way of life, especially in rural and regional areas. The Australian way of life is unique.


While Australia will introduce a 2050 target, Morrison said Canberra will not strengthen its 2030 target of reducing emissions by 26% to 28% from 2005 levels.

EXPLAINER | Targets, deadlines, finance: Here are the sticking points at the UN climate conference

Increased spending on regional infrastructure

However, Australia will surpass that target, reducing emissions by 2030 by between 30% - 35%, he said.

Morrison struggled to gain backing for the net zero target from his coalition government's junior partner, the National Party, which has a regional power base reliant on agriculture and mining, and has long opposed climate policies.

However, the party said on Sunday it would support a net zero target. 

The Australian Financial Review reported the deal included an agreement for increased spending on regional infrastructure and tax benefits for income derived from carbon farming.

The deal will aid Morrison's political position in regional areas that have historically been critical of economic restrictions to curb carbon output.

A widely watched poll on Monday showed Morrison is on course to lose to the centre-left Labour party.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
scott morrisonaustraliaclimate change
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
With Faf de Klerk out injured, who should start at scrumhalf for the Springboks against Wales on 6 November?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Herschel Jantjies
33% - 587 votes
Cobus Reinach
63% - 1111 votes
Grant Williams
4% - 62 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future

25 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future
PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed

21 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation

18 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation
PODCAST | The Story: Is dognapping on the rise?

16 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Is dognapping on the rise?
PODCAST | My Only Story: Problem under the water - predators, top schools and a culture of secrecy

14 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Problem under the water - predators, top schools and a culture of secrecy
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.70
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
20.24
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.07
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.02
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.2%
Gold
1,804.92
-0.1%
Silver
24.48
-0.5%
Palladium
2,056.00
-0.3%
Platinum
1,055.00
-0.7%
Brent Crude
85.99
+0.5%
Top 40
60,446
0.0%
All Share
66,980
0.0%
Resource 10
63,455
0.0%
Industrial 25
85,827
0.0%
Financial 15
13,901
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up

2h ago

FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up
Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs

13 Oct

Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs
FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students

05 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21291.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo