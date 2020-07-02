36m ago

Australia considering 'safe haven' offer to Hong Kongers

  • Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison says his country is considering granting protection to people fleeing Hong Kong.
  • The UK offered a citizenship route for those in Hong Kong.
  • China and Australia are involved in an ongoing diplomatic spat.

Australia is actively considering providing safe haven to Hong Kong residents in response to China's sweeping new security law, it said on Thursday, a move likely to further inflame tensions with Beijing.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the situation in Hong Kong was "very concerning" and his government was "very actively" considering proposals to welcome in residents of the former British territory.

READ | Hong Kong police fire water cannon at crowds protesting new security law

Asked by a reporter whether Australia could extend an offer of safe haven, Morrison responded "yes".

He said the measures would soon be considered by his Cabinet, hinting strongly that it would be approved.

"We think that's important and very consistent with who we are as a people."

'One Country, Two Systems'

It comes a day after the UK announced a new route for those with British National Overseas status and their families to move there and eventually apply for citizenship.

Hong Kong was under UK jurisdiction until Britain handed it back to China in 1997 with a guarantee that Beijing would preserve the city's judicial and legislative autonomy for 50 years.

But critics say the new law - passed by Beijing's rubber-stamp parliament this week without its text being released to the public - breaches the "One Country, Two Systems" principle that formally entered international law in 1984.

Morrison said no final decision had been made on how Australia's arrangements would be structured but the country was "prepared to step up and provide support" to Hong Kong residents.

Any offer is sure to further strain Canberra's relationship with Beijing, coming after repeated clashes between the two sides.

Most recently, Australia enraged China by calling for an independent investigation into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic.

Canberra has also pushed back against what it describes as China's economic "coercion", covert influence campaigns and the use of technology companies like Huawei as a tool for intelligence-gathering and geopolitical leverage.

China has warned its students and tourists against going to Australia, slapped trade sanctions on Australian goods and sentenced an Australian citizen to death for drug trafficking.

