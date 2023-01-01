19m ago

add bookmark

Australia demands negative Covid test for China arrivals

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Members of the local Chinese community hold placards at a vigil in support of the protests against Beijing's zero-Covid policy taking place across China, in Melbourne on November 28, 2022. Hundreds of people have taken to the streets in China's major cities in a rare outpouring of public anger against the state over its zero-Covid policy.
Members of the local Chinese community hold placards at a vigil in support of the protests against Beijing's zero-Covid policy taking place across China, in Melbourne on November 28, 2022. Hundreds of people have taken to the streets in China's major cities in a rare outpouring of public anger against the state over its zero-Covid policy.
WILLIAM WEST / AFP

Australia on Sunday became the latest country to demand travellers from China provide a negative Covid-19 test before arrival, citing a "lack of comprehensive information" from Beijing about the country's wave of cases

Health Minister Mark Butler said the move - which will take effect from January 5 - was being made "to safeguard Australia from the risk of potential new emerging variants" and "in recognition of the rapidly evolving situation in China".

Three years after the coronavirus first emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan, Beijing began ditching its hardline containment policy known as "zero-Covid" this month.

Chinese hospitals have since been hit by a flood of mostly elderly patients, crematoriums have been overloaded and many pharmacies have run out of fever medications.

While more than 97 percent of Australian adults have had at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose, there is concern in Canberra that Chinese authorities are not adequately sharing details about case numbers, or which variants are circulating.

READ | SA will not impose restrictions on travellers from China - health dept

"This measure is in response to the significant wave of Covid-19 infections in China and the potential for emerging viral variants in that country," said Butler.

"Fortunately, in Australia, we have readily available access to vaccines and treatments, and high underlying population immunity."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
chinaaustraliacoronavirusinternational affairs
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What’s the one story you wish South Africa could leave behind in 2022?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Load shedding crisis
64% - 1361 votes
Rising cost of living
15% - 323 votes
Racism and race-fuelled attacks
20% - 429 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India

31 Dec 2022

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022

30 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022
PODCAST | The Story: Zondo, coalitions and conversations with A-list celebs - looking back at 2022

29 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Zondo, coalitions and conversations with A-list celebs - looking back at 2022
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 3): Latin America

31 Dec 2022

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 3): Latin America
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.02
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
20.60
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
18.26
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.58
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,823.95
0.0%
Silver
23.96
0.0%
Palladium
1,794.00
0.0%
Platinum
1,073.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
85.91
+2.9%
Top 40
66,956
-0.8%
All Share
73,049
-0.8%
Resource 10
70,805
-1.5%
Industrial 25
90,308
-0.7%
Financial 15
15,526
-0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
FEEL GOOD | ‘It was all love’: Cape Town foundation gifts more than 300 kids with...

25 Dec 2022

FEEL GOOD | ‘It was all love’: Cape Town foundation gifts more than 300 kids with Santa shoe boxes
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Meet the Stellenbosch teacher who creates a song and dance in his classroom to...

22 Dec 2022

Meet the Stellenbosch teacher who creates a song and dance in his classroom to help his students to learn
Bullseye: Grant Sampson returns from World Darts Championship a local hero

21 Dec 2022

Bullseye: Grant Sampson returns from World Darts Championship a local hero
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won

15 Dec 2022

Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won
WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?

15 Dec 2022

WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?
22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses

15 Dec 2022

22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses
Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering

13 Dec 2022

Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo